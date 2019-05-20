Much of east-central Nebraska is in a Hazardous Weather Outlook, with several inches of rain forecast over the next couple of days.
Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties are all listed on the advisory by the National Weather Service which expects 2-3 inches of rain to fall in the area through Tuesday.
The Weather Service puts the chance of rain Tuesday at 90% for Fremont, with up to one inch forecast. High winds are predicted, with possible gusts up to 30 mph Tuesday. There is a 70% chance of rain Tuesday night, with up to a half an inch of new rain possible. Thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The Weather Service says Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 but showers and thunderstorms are expected to return after 1 p.m. Thursday and continue into Thursday night.
Before Monday evening's rain, Fremont had received just over two inches of rain this month.
After a cold day Monday, with highs only in the mid-50s, it will warm up slightly on Tuesday before reaching the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday and the low 80s Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.