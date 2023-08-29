The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), in partnership with the Nebraska State Patrol and City of Lincoln, advises Nebraska volleyball fans traveling to Lincoln for the upcoming Volleyball Day on Wednesday, Aug. 30, to use defensive driving to safely get to Memorial Stadium.

A large increase in traffic in and around Lincoln and on Interstate 80 (I-80) can lead to sudden slowdowns and congestion on the roads. Additionally, road construction means lane closures – so paying attention is extra important to safely navigate crowded streets and increased pedestrian activity.

The I-80 exits at I-180/Downtown can become very congested before, during and after events at Memorial Stadium. Visitors are encouraged to use other routes into Lincoln if at all possible. If your drive to Memorial Stadium includes using I-80, fans are asked to use NDOT’s recommended routes, including:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

The City of Lincoln has provided the following guidance for travel into Lincoln.

North 10th street from Q to R streets will have one lane closed due to building construction.

Stadium Drive west of the stadium will be closed to all vehicle traffic. Passenger drop-off and pick-up will not be allowed in front of the Stadium before or after the game. Fans can be dropped off and picked up at 10th and Charleston streets.

Entrance to the Haymarket from Ninth Street via R, Q and P streets is prohibited 2-1/2 hours prior to the game. Drivers are encouraged to use N Street to access the Haymarket and Railyard.

Q Street from 11th to 10th streets and 10th Street from Q to T streets will be closed for about one hour after the game and concert ends.

Drivers should avoid Exit 409 both before and after the event. After the event, Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns. Leaving downtown Lincoln immediately after the game can put you in heavy traffic. Spending some extra time in Lincoln may allow traffic to clear.

Drivers are encouraged to be patient, allow extra time to get to their destinations, plan ahead, and check www.511.nebraska.gov for real time traffic information. Stay safe – buckle up, phone down, avoid distraction and adjust your speed and following distance if you encounter a slowdown. If drivers are in a crash during gameday traffic, move both vehicles to the shoulder, if possible, before reporting the incident.