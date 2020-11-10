Heavy wind, rainfall leads to extensive tree damage, power outages across county

Heavy wind and rain, which later turned to ice, led to substantial tree damage and power outages across the area late Monday heading into early Tuesday morning.
Scott Dergan, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service's Valley office, said an ice storm warning was issued for the Fremont area on Monday in anticipation of the weather.
Around midnight, Dergan said rainfall in the area increased. In total, he said areas around Fremont received between a quarter to a half of an inch of rain.
"That translated to ice accumulations on power lines, trees and decks," he said. "That clearly weighed down the trees and stuff all over the place. The extent of it was generally from the Fremont area to the north and west."
The City of Scribner reported extensive tree damage on its Facebook page Monday, as well as power outages that were first reported early in the morning.
The City of Fremont also reported that Ridge Cemetery was closed Monday afternoon due to unsafe conditions caused by ice damage to trees in the area.
Support Local Journalism
Fremont also reported "numerous" power outages across the city's service territory, according to a Tuesday press release. Crews are currently working to repair those outages.
The tree disposal site located on South Broad Street in Fremont remains open for residents during daylight hours for tree debris until noon, Saturday, Nov. 14.
The City of Fremont also reminded residents that it does not offer curbside pick-up for debris.
Dergan said the Fremont area could expect to see some ice melting today, but he expects some re-freezing to occur until the area is exposed to some sunlight in the coming days.
"It looks like it'll be tomorrow afternoon before we get rid of most of it," he said. "We expect temperatures to warm back up well above freezing and we expect to get more sunshine tomorrow. That'll help melt most of it off."
Dergan said there isn't much precipitation expected to hit the area through the remainder of the week. On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 40s before slightly cooling on Thursday.
He noted a slight chance of light rain on Friday heading into the weekend, which is expected to see temperatures in the 50s.
"So it's a chilly week and then a little bit better on the weekend, except we do have that little chance of rain there on Friday night and Saturday," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.