Heavy wind, rainfall leads to extensive tree damage, power outages across county

The City of Fremont also reminded residents that it does not offer curbside pick-up for debris.

Dergan said the Fremont area could expect to see some ice melting today, but he expects some re-freezing to occur until the area is exposed to some sunlight in the coming days.

"It looks like it'll be tomorrow afternoon before we get rid of most of it," he said. "We expect temperatures to warm back up well above freezing and we expect to get more sunshine tomorrow. That'll help melt most of it off."

Dergan said there isn't much precipitation expected to hit the area through the remainder of the week. On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 40s before slightly cooling on Thursday.

He noted a slight chance of light rain on Friday heading into the weekend, which is expected to see temperatures in the 50s.

"So it's a chilly week and then a little bit better on the weekend, except we do have that little chance of rain there on Friday night and Saturday," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.