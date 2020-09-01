Helicopter pilot recalls teen

Dean Clark had long forgotten about the email.
Clark is a pilot for the LifeNet 1-3 helicopter based at Methodist Fremont Health.
On Sunday, he and nurse Kelly Burhenne and paramedic Aaron Lunzmann were at the Rotary Fly-In Breakfast at Fremont Municipal Airport.
“We do a lot of outreach,” Burhenne said. “We’ll go to schools. We do standbys at rodeos and the fairs.”
Recently, the helicopter landed at an Omaha hospital with a patient and kids from the facility’s daycare were able to come out to look at the aircraft.
The trio enjoys interacting with the public at events like the fly-in breakfast.
“I love showing the aircraft off to the kids and answering questions,” Lunzmann said. “Unfortunately, times like now we can’t get a lot of close contact.”
Burhenne notes that kids usually ask very good questions.
Clark recalls one situation in particular.
Earlier in his career, Clark was working with a different company, when a teen approached him. The teen asked how he could become an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) helicopter pilot.
They talked and the teen later sent him an email and Clark responded with more details.
“I didn’t think much about it until probably 10 years later and we got a new pilot at our company, who works at the Omaha base,” Clark said.
The pilot asked if Clark remembered him.
“No, not particularly,” Clark said, honestly.
Then the young pilot showed Clark the email. It was Clark’s email.
That pilot, Caden Johnson, was the teen who’d asked Clark questions years earlier.
“Now, he’s a fellow pilot with me,” Clark said.
Clark couldn’t have known years ago what path that teen would take, but the takeaway may be the importance of following one’s dream.
Children and youth spent time looking at aircraft on Sunday and even had the opportunity to make a little balsa wood toy plane to take home.
And with that plane, some of their dreams may just take off.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.