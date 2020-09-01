Helicopter pilot recalls teen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dean Clark had long forgotten about the email.

Clark is a pilot for the LifeNet 1-3 helicopter based at Methodist Fremont Health.

On Sunday, he and nurse Kelly Burhenne and paramedic Aaron Lunzmann were at the Rotary Fly-In Breakfast at Fremont Municipal Airport.

“We do a lot of outreach,” Burhenne said. “We’ll go to schools. We do standbys at rodeos and the fairs.”

Recently, the helicopter landed at an Omaha hospital with a patient and kids from the facility’s daycare were able to come out to look at the aircraft.

The trio enjoys interacting with the public at events like the fly-in breakfast.

“I love showing the aircraft off to the kids and answering questions,” Lunzmann said. “Unfortunately, times like now we can’t get a lot of close contact.”

Burhenne notes that kids usually ask very good questions.

Clark recalls one situation in particular.

Earlier in his career, Clark was working with a different company, when a teen approached him. The teen asked how he could become an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) helicopter pilot.