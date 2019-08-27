The Fremont Avenue of Flags committee is looking for community members to help with the set up and/or take down of the flags on Labor Day, Sept. 2.
More than 350 American flags are displayed on Military Avenue from Clarkson Street to Johnson Road. These are casket flags that once draped the caskets of veterans, which were donated by their family.
Sixty volunteers are typically needed to help make the operation run smoothly. It takes three people to take down each flag to properly store them. The more volunteers there are, the quicker the project can be completed.
Those who would like to help with set up are asked to meet at 7:45 a.m. at the Veterans Park Eternal Flame in front of Sidner Ice Arena. Those helping with take down should meet at the same spot at 4:45 p.m.
If there is rain in the forecast, flags will not be displayed.