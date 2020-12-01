'He's always willing to help out when we needed it' — David Proctor remembered for life of service

From serving on the American Legion to helping out with the city’s firework display and John C. Fremont days, Angie Proctor said her father always found a way to stay busy while giving back to his community.

“I think that was just how he could show that he cared for his community,” she said. “He just liked to give back to others.”

Angie Proctor said the relationships her father formed with groups such as REACT and the Civil Air Patrol developed into a second family.

“He helped them in whatever way he could,” she said. “Some of them went through some hardships and he went from moving them to giving them money or fixing their cars. He just did whatever he could to make sure they were helped.”

David Proctor was often busy, but Angie Proctor said there were plenty of memories her father made with the family.

“I remember one time he went out to go roller skating with us,” she said. “He came in and got a pair and went out there to skate with us.”

David Proctor was also involved in Boy Scouts with his brother, Ted Proctor.

“He’s always willing to help out when we needed it,” Ted Proctor said.