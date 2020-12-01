'He's always willing to help out when we needed it' — David Proctor remembered for life of service

David Proctor always knew how to keep his hands full.
Even after retiring from a career in the military that spanned two decades and took him to several theaters, including Vietnam and the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm, the Fremont resident was always willing to serve.
Proctor, who died last Tuesday from complications related to bladder cancer, could often be found donating his time to volunteer organizations such as the Civil Air Patrol, Dodge County REACT or the American Red Cross.
His career as an aircraft mechanic and member of the IU.S. Army Reserve also took Proctor and his family across the country, ranging from North Dakota to Ohio to Massachusetts before eventually settling in Fremont in 1975.
Proctor was forced into retirement due to a Parkinson’s diagnosis in the 1990s.
Angie Proctor, David Proctor’s daughter, said her father first began to notice something was wrong when his pinky fingers began to shake.
“It kind of progressed from there,” she said. “ ... He couldn’t do certain things in the military that he used to be able to and he didn’t expect the troops to be able to do what he couldn’t do.”
The diagnosis didn’t slow Proctor down, however. While Angie Proctor said her father would have been proud to serve in the military for the rest of his life, she said the retirement allowed him to add more volunteer work to his plate.
From serving on the American Legion to helping out with the city’s firework display and John C. Fremont days, Angie Proctor said her father always found a way to stay busy while giving back to his community.
“I think that was just how he could show that he cared for his community,” she said. “He just liked to give back to others.”
Angie Proctor said the relationships her father formed with groups such as REACT and the Civil Air Patrol developed into a second family.
“He helped them in whatever way he could,” she said. “Some of them went through some hardships and he went from moving them to giving them money or fixing their cars. He just did whatever he could to make sure they were helped.”
David Proctor was often busy, but Angie Proctor said there were plenty of memories her father made with the family.
“I remember one time he went out to go roller skating with us,” she said. “He came in and got a pair and went out there to skate with us.”
David Proctor was also involved in Boy Scouts with his brother, Ted Proctor.
“He’s always willing to help out when we needed it,” Ted Proctor said.
With his constant passion for service, someone was needed to hold down the home. That person was David Proctor’s wife, Linda.
David and Linda Proctor were married for 54 years. Linda said David often referred to her as “his rock.”
“I was his memory,” Linda Proctor said.
Angie Proctor said her mother ran the house, taking care of the bills and other daily tasks while her father was working.
“We relied on her for everything,” she said.
Angie Proctor said she always looked up to her father’s military background. She said his passions in life were always geared toward service.
That was something he was proud of.
“Basically, I just looked up to him with his military status and just knew that he had a heart to help people,” she said.
David Proctor’s visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Moser Memorial Chapel.
His funeral will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Moser Memorial Chapel. Burial with military honors from the Fremont Honor Guard will be at 1 p.m. that same day in the Omaha National Cemetery.
Masks will be required, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local guidelines. The service also will be livestreamed.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
