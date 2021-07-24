'He's just an amazing man:' Dodge County Sheriff's Office reflects on Jace Knoell's impact to department

Knoell was even sworn in as an honorary Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy in June. Along with a new badge, Knoell and his family received a $10,000 donation from the sheriff’s office.

Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen looked back on the day when Knoell was sworn in as an honorary deputy in June. He remembered Knoell was “not having a good day.”

Even so, Hespen said seeing Knoell’s infectious smile after receiving his badge was inspiring.

“If we, for just a moment, could make him happy and take his mind off everything that he had going on in his life, that’s what you hope for,” Hespen said. “He’s just an amazing man.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Knoell was presented with his deputy certificate, Hespen told the 9-year-old that he was the “definition of bravery, of strength” for the department.

Knoell’s impact could be seen throughout the department, according to Hespen.

“The deputies would talk about Jace, his struggles and how we all think we’re having problems in our lives, but then we think back to Jace, who is such a young person who was going through the struggles he was going through, and it just kind of makes everything that you think is major in your life pretty trivial,” Hespen said.