'He's just an amazing man:' Dodge County Sheriff's Office reflects on Jace Knoell's impact to department

Jace Knoell was the representation of strength.
“He taught us how to be strong and how to be a warrior,” Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Brie Frank said. “But also how to feel things.”
9-year-old Jace Knoell died on Friday, July 16, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Knoell was born on July 16, 2012. Just 14 months later, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. Over the course of the next month, he was hospitalized while undergoing tests, scans and rounds of chemotherapy.
After 15 months of treatment, Knoell was declared NED, meaning “no evidence of disease.”
Knoell was cancer-free for five years before it relapsed on April 27, 2020.
Knoell was preparing to enter fourth grade at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School in Fremont.
The Fremont community pooled support around Knoell following news of his relapse. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office raised funds for Knoell and his family through its “No Shave November” fund.
The Fremont High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America raised money to donate toward Bergan Catholic School’s Booster Club, which ultimately benefitted Knoell and his family.
In April, Bergan provided Knoell and his family with a check for $32,000. The money was raised from the school’s “Break the Dress Code” event, as well as $30,000 from a takeout meal fundraiser and other donations.
Knoell was even sworn in as an honorary Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy in June. Along with a new badge, Knoell and his family received a $10,000 donation from the sheriff’s office.
Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen looked back on the day when Knoell was sworn in as an honorary deputy in June. He remembered Knoell was “not having a good day.”
Even so, Hespen said seeing Knoell’s infectious smile after receiving his badge was inspiring.
“If we, for just a moment, could make him happy and take his mind off everything that he had going on in his life, that’s what you hope for,” Hespen said. “He’s just an amazing man.”
When Knoell was presented with his deputy certificate, Hespen told the 9-year-old that he was the “definition of bravery, of strength” for the department.
Knoell’s impact could be seen throughout the department, according to Hespen.
“The deputies would talk about Jace, his struggles and how we all think we’re having problems in our lives, but then we think back to Jace, who is such a young person who was going through the struggles he was going through, and it just kind of makes everything that you think is major in your life pretty trivial,” Hespen said.
Hespen said Knoell fought a battle no child should have to take on. He said Knoell should be able to wonder when he would be able to play his next baseball game instead of his next chemotherapy or dialysis treatment.
“I mean, that just obviously shouldn’t happen,” he said.
Even so, Knoell’s fight also brought awareness to the struggles children in his situation face. Hespen said Knoell’s knowledge of his disease was “unbelievable.”
Additionally, Hespen said it is important to support the families going through challenges like this.
“It really means a lot to the family, just to show that there’s other people out there that care and are willing to help out,” Hespen said. “Hopefully we were able to put a smile on Jace’s face.”
For Frank, Knoell’s ability to face his diagnosis head-on showed the sheriff’s office that life’s speed bumps can be taken on with strength and courage.
“You’re going to face diversity and stuff, but if you face it head-on and have the strength and courage to fight it, you can still feel emotions, you can still feel things and you’re happy doing it,” she said. “You have this strength to keep going.”
On top of his own courage, Frank said she knew Knoell had God in his corner throughout his fight.
“He knew he could face it because God was with them,” she said.
Knoell made an impact on DCSO that will last a lifetime. Now, Frank said she and the department will work to take care of Knoell’s family to ensure they are cared for.
“We’re praying for them and praying for strength and making sure that they’re taken care of as well and making sure that they’re strong,” she said.