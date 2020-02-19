Hexagon Helicopters helps Dodge County in clearing ice jam on Platte River

When Hexagon Helicopters first created an apparatus that would break up ice jams last year, owner and chief pilot Brent Wulf said it was the first of its kind.
“From what we learned on that, we developed the one we’ve got now in hopes that it would be more effective than the one we had last year,” he said. “But I’ve not heard or seen anything similar to what is going on with us.”
That icebreaker, now twice as large, has now been put to use, as it helped Dodge County Emergency Management clear an ice jam on the Platte River Tuesday afternoon.
The apparatus is comprised of a large hexagon frame with barrels to keep afloat. After being dropped from a magnet on the helicopter, it can drop into a river to break up any ice.
The ice jam was discovered Saturday evening, which caused water to flow into the Rod and Gun Club and over County Road 19. The Fremont City Council approved funding up to $100,000 on the repair of breaches to a levee south of Lake Ventura at an emergency meeting Tuesday night.
Hexagon, based out of Elkhorn, does mostly agriculture-related work, covering crop seeding and liquid applications for area farmers. As the farming season is April through November, Wulf said this is a “slow time of year” for the company.
Last year, Hexagon assisted the Papio Natural Resource District with flood prevention efforts. It was also hired as a subcontractor to conduct dynamite blasting, which it was in preparations to do.
“The jam ended up breaking the night before when we were set to go, but it got me to thinking what we could do to jump on these problems quicker, get mobilized quicker,” Wulf said. “And there was a lot of red tape involved with the dynamite, so we were trying to figure out a different option, if that need ever arised, to avoid all those problems. And this is what we came up with, was this icebreaker deal.”
Hexagon first contacted Dodge County about testing the prototype on the Elkhorn River by Hooper. After being given permission from Emergency Manager Tom Smith, testing began on Feb. 7.
You have free articles remaining.
Over the next few days, Wulf said Hexagon worked on changing the icebreaker and reinforcing parts. He also asked Smith to tell the company if another opportunity arose for testing.
“He called Tuesday morning and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got this ice jam. We think you could help. If you wanted to test out your icebreaker, maybe we could help each other out,’” Wulf said. “So that’s kind of how that all came about.”
Because the ice on the Elkhorn was sheet ice, Hexagon dropped the icebreaker from about 30 feet. But on the Platte, Wulf said the ice wasn’t solid, but was more wedged together.
“We kind of changed tactics and instead of actually dropping the breaker, the weight of the breaker, just setting it on top of this jumbled-up ice was enough to dislodge it and get it moving on down the stream,” he said.
The entire process took Hexagon about an hour, Wulf said, as the helicopter moved the icebreaker up and down, stirring the ice over and over.
In the first 20 minutes of work, Wulf said Hexagon cleaned out a channel of 250 yards. But a power line running across the river prevented the total clearage of the ice.
“Because it was a testing flight in general, we messed around with that upstream of the power line there just to kind of get our technique and our ideas figured out,” Wulf said. “But I have no doubt that if that power line wasn’t there, we could’ve cleared that jam out by dark.”
Currently, Hexagon is reviewing documentation of the test to see what changes need to be made. Wulf said he wouldn’t be surprised if Hexagon had to conduct another breakage on an ice jam.
“Up to this point, we’ve done it for free, since it’s hard to charge somebody when you can’t really prove that it works, but at some point, it’s worth something to somebody to do what we did,” he said.
As not taking action could result in even worse flooding, Wulf said Hexagon knew it needed, and still needs, to assist with flood prevention efforts.
“Especially after last year, if there is something we could do, it’d be tough not to do it,” he said. “We feel like if we can, we should help.”