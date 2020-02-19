Hexagon Helicopters helps Dodge County in clearing ice jam on Platte River

“The jam ended up breaking the night before when we were set to go, but it got me to thinking what we could do to jump on these problems quicker, get mobilized quicker,” Wulf said. “And there was a lot of red tape involved with the dynamite, so we were trying to figure out a different option, if that need ever arised, to avoid all those problems. And this is what we came up with, was this icebreaker deal.”

Hexagon first contacted Dodge County about testing the prototype on the Elkhorn River by Hooper. After being given permission from Emergency Manager Tom Smith, testing began on Feb. 7.

Over the next few days, Wulf said Hexagon worked on changing the icebreaker and reinforcing parts. He also asked Smith to tell the company if another opportunity arose for testing.

“He called Tuesday morning and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got this ice jam. We think you could help. If you wanted to test out your icebreaker, maybe we could help each other out,’” Wulf said. “So that’s kind of how that all came about.”

Because the ice on the Elkhorn was sheet ice, Hexagon dropped the icebreaker from about 30 feet. But on the Platte, Wulf said the ice wasn’t solid, but was more wedged together.