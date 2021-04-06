High chance of thunderstorms, hail expected this week

The Fremont and Dodge County area, as well as areas of eastern Nebraska, is expected to see thunderstorms throughout the week.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook early Monday morning for several Nebraska counties, including Dodge, as well as counties in west and east central Iowa.

The outlook stated that thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday through Wednesday, with the highest chance for severe storms with hail and damaging winds being Tuesday afternoon into the night.

Becky Kern with the National Weather Service in Valley said a low-pressure storm system coming out of Colorado could result in widespread thunderstorms on Tuesday.

"That's going to provide quite a bit of energy, per say, for areas to get severe weather out ahead of it," she said. "That's usually where we see the stronger storms."

Kern said while thunderstorms could take place on Tuesday, widespread rain is expected for the rest of the week, with just under an inch of precipitation expected from now until Wednesday night.

