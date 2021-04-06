High chance of thunderstorms, hail expected this week

The Fremont and Dodge County area, as well as areas of eastern Nebraska, is expected to see thunderstorms throughout the week.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook early Monday morning for several Nebraska counties, including Dodge, as well as counties in west and east central Iowa.
The outlook stated that thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday through Wednesday, with the highest chance for severe storms with hail and damaging winds being Tuesday afternoon into the night.
Becky Kern with the National Weather Service in Valley said a low-pressure storm system coming out of Colorado could result in widespread thunderstorms on Tuesday.
"That's going to provide quite a bit of energy, per say, for areas to get severe weather out ahead of it," she said. "That's usually where we see the stronger storms."
Kern said while thunderstorms could take place on Tuesday, widespread rain is expected for the rest of the week, with just under an inch of precipitation expected from now until Wednesday night.
"Especially when you have convection or thunderstorms, precipitation forecast is kind of hit or miss, but it's an estimate of how much rainfall widespread we’re thinking for the Fremont area through Thursday morning," she said. "But it does look like we'll have additional rain then on Thursday and into the early part of Friday."
With a chance of hail, Kern said people should prepare by staying inside and covering anything that could be damaged, including cars.
Additionally, Kern said to stay attentive to any developing situations with the weather expected for this week.
"We just suggest multiple ways to get your warnings," she said. "A lot of people have apps out there, and although we don't have one, there's tons of apps out there that alert people, as well as TV stations."
Although this weekend won't see as warm of temperatures as last weekend's, Kern said to expect highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
"It looks like as far as what we have forecast for the next seven days, we really don't have any lows below freezing that I can see," she said. "But that's definitely something for people with vegetation that are starting to put their plants out that that's something they should keep their eye on."