The deadline for Nebraska high school students to submit entries for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition is March 28, 2023.
This nationwide competition has taken place since 1982. Two high school students from every congressional district will have their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol among the other winners from around the country.
All entries must be original in concept, design and execution.
To find out more information about the competition, visit flood.house.gov/services/art-competition.