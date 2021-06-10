High temperatures likely to stay over the next two weeks, NWS meteorologist says

High temperatures across the state pushed several counties, including Dodge County, into a heat advisory through Thursday evening.

The temperatures, which exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit in Fremont on Thursday, are a result of a ridge of high pressure that has pushed into the area, according to Katie Gross, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Valley.

“It’s just kept us hot every single day for the last several days and it’s also the reason we’ve been so dry,” she said. “So it looks like for most of our area we’ve seen heat indexes ranging from about 95 to below 100. It’s pretty hot out there for this time of year.”

Normal temperatures for this time in June typically average around 80 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit.

Gross said spikes like this happen occasionally throughout the summer, but these heat waves usually occur in July.

“It’s kind of odd that it is (happening) during this time of year or in early June,” she said.

The high temperatures have also caused drought conditions throughout the state and have pushed “abnormally dry” conditions into portions of the Dodge County area, according to Gross.

