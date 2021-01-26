High winds cause pole barn fire north of Mead early Tuesday morning

Amid an ongoing snowstorm, the Mead Fire Department responded to a pole barn fire six miles north of the village early Tuesday morning.
MFD First Assistant Chief Lee Daniels said the department responded to the call shortly after midnight.
“There were drifts across the road,” he said. “We had trouble getting the trucks out there, but it just took us a little longer.”
Although the department had help from its plow truck to get a path to the fire, Daniels said the steep snow prevented the trucks from leaving the highway to the fully engulfed barn.
“That’s where our trucks were, and we had to pull about 400 feet of hose off to reach the building,” he said.
No residents or animals were inside the barn at the time of the fire. In getting the fire under control, the department received extra help from Wahoo Fire and Rescue, as well as the Yutan, Colon and Fremont Rural volunteer fire departments.
“We had the fire marshal come out and assess the situation, and we got back to the barn at about 4 o’clock in the morning,” Daniels said.
The departments were able to get the fire contained quickly, and it didn’t spread to any other buildings. The barn was deemed to have been a total loss.
“The fire marshal stated that the wind must have been arcing some electrical wires, which caused the fires,” Daniels said.
Considering the conditions that night, Daniels said all of the departments did well and were able to show up in a timely manner.
“We got there right away and started putting water on it, it had to have been within 10 to 12 minutes of receiving the call,” he said. “So everybody responded, we had a good turnout and got it put out.”