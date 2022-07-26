 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highway 92 to be closed near Mead

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, the railroad crossing project near Mead will begin at 6 a.m. Friday, July 29, on Nebraska Highway 92.

The crossing repair work is being done by the Union Pacific Railway. The road will be closed and work is anticipated to take three days, until about 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Detours will be posted.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.

The Mead Fire Department also urges motorists to use extreme caution if traveling the gravel roads as the dust will be bad.

