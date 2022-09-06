Hispanic Festival showcases cultures with lively activities

After the success of last year’s event, local residents are preparing for the 2022 Fremont Hispanic Festival.

MainStreet Fremont is hosting the event, which will begin with a parade at noon Saturday, Sept. 10.

The parade will start on First and Main streets and progress north to John C. Fremont Park.

That will last until about 1 p.m.

The festival will be open from 1-5 p.m. in John C. Fremont Park, Broad Street between Eighth and Ninth streets, in downtown Fremont.

A stage will feature a disc jockey (DJ) along with a variety of musical and dance performances. The festival queen and princess will be crowned here. Mariachi bands will play in the park.

The event will feature food vendors and others from community businesses, organizations and churches. It will include booths with crafts for sale. Children’s games and entertainment will be part of the activities in the park, too.

Participating businesses and MainStreet Fremont will have bingo cards with the opportunity for winning prizes.

“We have got a really great committee that has worked together to put on this event that includes local businesses, and most of the nonprofit organizations are involved in this,” said Melissa Powell, executive director of MainStreet Fremont.

Fremont Opera House is participating in the event with music by the Estrada Brothers Band in the parking lot. The band will play from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Berta Quintero, owner of Reinita Restaurant in Fremont, will have a have a food truck there with various food items, along with margaritas and ice cream, for purchase.

Admission is free. A freewill donation will be accepted. There will be tables and chairs. Attendees also may bring lawn chairs.

In addition, Quintero will host a beer garden and music by La Iniqualable Banda Santa Cruz De Eric Solis from 7 p.m. to midnight in the parking lot on Fourth Street and Park Avenue.

Fremont Area Art Association is taking part in the festival as well.

The FAAA is highlighting a Hispanic artist in September. Pamela Tarango will display her mixed media artwork in the Dugan Gallery in the art association building at 92 W. Sixth St. Admission is free.

A group of business owners in downtown Fremont started this festival in 2021.

“They wanted to celebrate Hispanic heritage and bring all the different cultures together,” Powell said.

Powell said Hispanic heritage is comprised of many different cultures, including those of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Cuba. The festival is designed to help educate the public about these different cultures and what sets them apart.

The parade theme is “Pride of Culture,” so groups can highlight more about their cultures and the different countries.

Powell said the event was well-attended in 2021.

“They had an overwhelming response last year and a large attendance,” Powell said. “We’re looking at possibly doing a multi-day event in the coming years.”

Work on the festival began a little earlier this year.

“It’s been going really well,” Powell said.

Powell encourages the public to attend.

“It is such a fun and lively, family friendly event, where you get to learn about and experience the Hispanic culture,” Powell said.

She believes attendees will enjoy the festival.

“They will have fun and get to eat really good food,” she said.

Powell said MainStreet is still looking for people or organizations who would like those show their pride of Hispanic culture by participating in the parade. Those interested may contact Powell via email at director@mainstreetfremont.org. For more festival information, call 402-721-2264.