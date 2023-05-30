Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ed Faltin and Dale Finney didn’t share gruesome details of their wartime experiences.

Instead, they exuded a deeply heartfelt sense of loss over servicemen who didn’t come home alive to raise families, make new memories or stand once more under cloud-smudged, blue skies and salute the flag of their homeland.

Some who returned home gathered with the community for the annual Memorial Day service on Monday at Fremont Veterans Park. An estimated 175 people attended the event during which combat veterans Faltin and Finney briefly shared their experiences.

Faltin, who lives in Fremont, served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and was among 5,000 military personnel who traveled 18 days by ship to the East Asian nation.

He recalled being taken by truck to an ammunition depot. There, Faltin noticed – that about every 15 minutes – a truck would drive alongside the depot. Faltin asked another soldier about the trucks.

“Those are trucks loaded with bodies,” the man said.

Faltin and other soldiers took ammunition and grenades and ended up on the frontlines in 1951. He spent two weeks on Bloody Ridge, a battle which raged from mid-August to early September.

He then went to Heartbreak Ridge, a battle fought from mid-September to mid-October.

“That was a tough one. We lost 3,700 guys there,” Faltin said, his voice quavering a little. “It took us 30 days. We’d try and try and try and we couldn’t make it. It was so doggone steep.”

Sixty years later Faltin and his son, Dan, went to the site.

“I never realized how steep it was,” Faltin said emotionally adding, “…I had a guardian angel.”

As Faltin quietly concluded his remarks, people rose from the metal bleachers and gave him a standing ovation.

Finney served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, which claimed more than 58,220 American lives.

“I volunteered for Vietnam the first time in 1965,” the Fremont man said. “I was a gunner on a helicopter and flew all over the country. There was 25 of us who went over and one officer. We had one man that was killed.”

Finney and the other men returned to Hawaii, where they were stationed.

In January 1966, Finney was part of the 25th Infantry Division, which was sent back to Vietnam.

Finney said 22 of the men he’d been with the first time returned for a second tour.

“So many things happened, I can’t even tell you, but the one thing I’m most proud about is—God has a use for me somewhere,” Finney said, pausing for a bit. “Of the 22 men that went back, I am the only one that walked out of there from my line position. Not all the rest of them were killed. A lot of them were, but numerous ones were wounded and given rear-echelon jobs.”

Like Faltin, Finney didn’t share stories of close calls or horrific details of those lost in battle.

“I can stand here and tell you all sorts of stories and, in fact, there’s not a Vietnam veteran here that couldn’t tell you stories that you really don’t want to hear and they don’t want to tell,” Finney said. “There’s Vietnam veterans here that will pass away with their stories still in their mind. They won’t share them with anybody and I really understand that.”

Finney encouraged veterans in the audience to join a veterans’ organization.

“That’s the best thing in the world for you is to hang out with other veterans,” Finney said. “There’s just things that we can say amongst ourselves that we can’t say with anybody else.”

Finney likewise received a standing ovation.

Catlin Pitt, a 2023 graduate and valedictorian of Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, spoke as well.

Pitt won the Veterans of Foreign Wars citywide 2023 Voice of Democracy essay speech contest.

“What if I told you there was a marginalized group of citizens in the U.S. that has twice the rate of unemployment as any other group?” Pitt said. “This group represents over 30% all homeless people. Over 1.9 million of them suffer a work-related disability and over half – 9 million – are disabled.”

Pitt said these are statistics of American veterans – including a Department of Veterans Affairs figure which indicates 6,000 veterans commit suicide each year.

The teen quoted President Joe Biden as saying, “We have only one truly sacred obligation to properly prepare and equip our troops when we send them into harm’s way and to care for them and their families, both while they are deployed and after they return home. We are failing in this sacred obligation.”

Pitt said it’s critical that the United States has a brave group of individuals willing to protect the county.

“We have a duty to honor and protect their sacrifice once they stand down from service,” she said.

Pitt cited solutions, which include improved mental health services and increased funding for Veterans Health Administration programs.

“We need greater communication and coordination among the dozens of public and private programs that serve veterans and their families,” Pitt added.

Master Sgt. Samantha Renner, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 16 years and now serves in the guard, sang the National Anthem. The Fremont Honor Guard provided the Three-Volley Salute and Taps.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg described the veterans’ park as one of his favorite places in the city and provided a reminder.

“What we remember today – on Memorial Day – is that these values that make our nation great are not free,” Spellerberg said. “They come at a cost, a price. That price was paid by the brave, selfless, courageous servicemen and women, who gave the ultimate sacrifice. There can be no greater love shown than to lay down one’s life for his friends, his country and for liberty.”