Fremont High School hosts Veterans Day program

More than 55 years after graduating from Fremont High School, R.J. Riggs was back.

This time, Riggs was talking about what it means to be a veteran.

Retired Cpl. Richard Jule Riggs, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, graduated from FHS in 1966.

He served from 1969-70 during the Vietnam War. In addition to the Purple Heart, he was also awarded the Navy Commendation Medal for his meritorious service in combat.

On Friday, Riggs spoke at FHS about being a veteran during a special ceremony honoring members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their efforts to maintain this nation’s freedom.

The event took place in the Al Bahe gym.

“What is a veteran?” Riggs asked during his talk. “A veteran has no race, no gender. A veteran has made a lifelong promise to uphold the Constitution and to defend the Bill of Rights so that all Americans have the freedom of pursuing the life, the liberty, and the happiness our forefathers who founded our country have given us.”

Almost 50 years after his Marine Corps service, Riggs began serving in a different way when he accepted the position of commander of the Fremont Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.

He’s now serving in the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel.

For the past six years, he has assisted Fremont High School with its Veterans Day ceremonies.

Members of the FHS student government led the ceremony.

Dillon Grossman, dean of students, welcomed those who attended.

“It is through the respect shown here today that we recognize the sacrifices made by both men and women in the armed forces to protect our freedoms as a country,” Grossman said.

Student Mason Nau introduced the Honor Guard: Sgt. Angie Hansen, Seaman Al Martinez, Sgt. Bob Martens, and Cpl. Billy Ray Stevens.

The Nebraska Chapter of Honor and Remember paid special tribute to Fremont High School graduate Jack Plahn, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart for his service in the U.S. Army.

Student Kate Denker led recognition of those individuals serving in the U.S. military and also invited family members to stand and be acknowledged on behalf of their loved ones who are serving.

Charlie Richmond, a student, introduced Fremont High School’s Varsity Choir Sopranos and Altos, who sang “American, the Beautiful” under the direction of Mark Harman.

“This is a ceremony to honor our nation’s veterans,” Richmond said. “As we do, let us remember: Although we do not know all of them, we do owe all of them.”

Nau presented a quote from former President Harry S. Truman:

“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude.”

Nau also offered these words of admonition: “If you want to thank a soldier, be the kind of American worth the sacrifice they offer. Live with honor for those who serve with honor. And honor those who serve so that we can live free.”