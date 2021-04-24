Goracke recalls Empress Theater history

As a young businessman, Curt Goracke saw the value of preserving a downtown landmark.
Now, the owner of Touch of Class Hair Studio will sell the former Empress Theater to The Digg Site Productions, which is planning a $2.4 million renovation/restoration project for the Main Street building.
Goracke started Touch of Class in 1977.
About 7 ½ years later, Goracke opted to relocate from a rented space to a building he would own.
Two buildings were available at that time, he said.
One was the Empress Theater at $48,500 and the other was a jewelry store on Main Street. Goracke said that building was for sale for $54,000.
Goracke and his wife, Lynn, had spent time in Lincoln at Barrymore’s, a cocktail bar in the backstage of a theater. Patrons entered the bar from an alley.
“That probably swayed me from a conventional building,” Goracke said. “I could have gone to a strip mall, but I didn’t want that. I wanted an old building with character.”
At 66, Goracke said he was from the era of hippies, flower children, conservation and whale-saving. People who were teens at that time would become nostalgic.
“That era of people cared about grandma’s kitchen table,” he said.
Goracke was about 30 when he was considering — in the 1980s — which building to buy for his business.
“At that time of life — you’re 30 years old — and you’re a young gunslinger and you’re not afraid of anything,” Goracke said, sounding much like an old movie that might have played at the Empress.
The building would need work. He had one of the original loans at American National Bank. Goracke said he’s told to this day that his lender is proud of him for his hard work and accomplishments; the lender was concerned Goracke was putting too much money into the building — but he paid it off.
Goracke bought the building in December 1986.
Jan. 19, 1987 was Goracke’s 30th birthday.
“I had a big party that night, because I just got done remodeling my kitchen in my antique house,” Goracke said. “I woke up the next morning with a hangover and went down to the theater and started demolitioning (preparing it for carpentry to be done).”
Goracke worked on the building for months. He remembers waiting for his haircutting chairs and sinks — vital parts of a hair studio.
“In ’86 and ’87, their tracking wasn’t very good and they were coming from Japan,” Goracke said. “Now, you’d think they’d send them to L.A. No, I found out they were in the Panama Canal going to New York.”
The chairs and sinks finally came and the hair studio opened in its current location on June 3, 1987.
Goracke used the back one-third of the building for his hair studio and the middle for storage.
A few years later, Murdock’s Natural Food store began occupying the front part of the building, continuing there for 28 years. After that, other tenants came and went.
No one occupies the front now.
Goracke plans to relocate his hair studio.
He explains his reason for selling. Unlike the nostalgic Baby Boomers, buyers today — those about 34 years old or younger — aren’t interested in older buildings, he said.
“If my career goes a number of more years — in that time period — who’s going to then be the buyer of this building? Those 34-year-old kids don’t want it,” he said.
But now there are people who can find the funds to restore the building.
Goracke believes the building should be preserved and is excited that the Digg Site wants to restore it.
“It’s got a lot of character to it,” Goracke said. “When this theater opened up, there were horses that were tied up front.”
Dana Reeves, chief executive officer and executive director of The Digg Site, said the nonprofit appreciates the building’s historic aspect.
“We respect the history behind it,” Reeves said. “We respect the place that it holds on Main Street.”
The theater opened in March 1915 with actress Mary Pickford starring in the film “Such a Little Queen.” The building had seating for almost 1,000 with the balcony featuring 330 seats. It also had a pit orchestra.
Other historic moments, recorded by the Digg Site, includes:
August 1933
- — A Motion Picture Union dispute began over how many union workers needed to be employed by the Empress. During that time, a stink bomb was set off in the theater, causing damage and requiring replacement of carpet and some equipment.
January 1934
- — The theatre was refurbished and reopened, with a screening of “Olsen’s Big Moment.”
1930s
- — Some Fremont kids got to be “stars” in a film in the 1930s. Fremont Daily Tribune articles tell how in 1939, Bill Mack, then-manager of the Empress, hired Hollywood film director Melton Barker to film a comedy.
Barker went from town to town, making basically the same film.
As with other towns, a casting call went out for kids and the film was shot locally. The film called, “The Fremont Gang Comedy,” featured 130 children, ages 3 to 12. This film, which depicts a little boy defeating some kidnappers, premiered on Dec. 9, 1939, at the Empress. It received good reviews.
December 1953
- — A new era of cinema came to Fremont in with the screening of “Calamity Jane” on a newly installed “Miracle Curved” Wide Screen, which took up the entire stage area.
May 1965
- — The theater was remodeled, a new Marquee was designed and another grand opening took place with a screening of “Goldfinger.”
History records that the building closed in April 1977 with the movie “Freaky Friday.”
Goracke bought the building in 1986.
He will miss the building.
“It’s part of my life,” he said. “I put a lot of sweat and tears into it.”