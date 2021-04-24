Goracke recalls Empress Theater history

Goracke was about 30 when he was considering — in the 1980s — which building to buy for his business.

“At that time of life — you’re 30 years old — and you’re a young gunslinger and you’re not afraid of anything,” Goracke said, sounding much like an old movie that might have played at the Empress.

The building would need work. He had one of the original loans at American National Bank. Goracke said he’s told to this day that his lender is proud of him for his hard work and accomplishments; the lender was concerned Goracke was putting too much money into the building — but he paid it off.

Goracke bought the building in December 1986.

Jan. 19, 1987 was Goracke’s 30th birthday.

“I had a big party that night, because I just got done remodeling my kitchen in my antique house,” Goracke said. “I woke up the next morning with a hangover and went down to the theater and started demolitioning (preparing it for carpentry to be done).”

Goracke worked on the building for months. He remembers waiting for his haircutting chairs and sinks — vital parts of a hair studio.