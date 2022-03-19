Holocaust speaker coming to Midland

The public has a chance to learn more about the Holocaust and make donations to help Ukrainians.

On March 24, Scott Littky, executive director of the Institute for Holocaust Education in Omaha, will provide a talk at 6:30 p.m. in Eppley Auditorium in the Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland University campus.

Littky’s talk is free and open to the public. If there is time, those attending will be able to ask questions.

The talk precedes the Midland University production of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” which starts at 7:30 p.m. in Kimmel Theatre.

People can attend Littky’s talk without going to the play.

Those who do attend the play will have an opportunity to help Ukrainians.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. March 24, 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. March 27, in Kimmel Theatre on the Midland University campus.

Cast members and crew will take a donation at the end of each show.

Donations accepted after each show will be sent to the World Central Kitchen, founded by Chef Jose Andres. The nonprofit provides meals in the wake of disasters.

The chef, who’s previously helped earthquake victims in Haiti and hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, is feeding refugees on the border of Ukraine and Poland.

“We’ll make sure all of the money that we collect will go to that cause,” said Lee Meyer, who’s directing the show.

Meyer has met Andres.

“Three years ago when we had the flood, he came to Fremont and brought his company and I actually worked with him, making food to give to people. I made sandwiches,” Meyer said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Thousands have died. An estimated 2.97 million Ukrainians have left their country, according to a United Nations refugee agency.

The Holocaust was the genocide of European Jews during World War II. Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered some 6 million Jews — approximately two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population.

