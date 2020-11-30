May Museum plans 'A Historic Outdoor Christmas Walk' on Dec. 1

Joe Dickmeyer hopes area residents will attend a holiday event at May Museum in Fremont.
The public is invited to “A Historic Outdoor Christmas Walk,” from 6:30-8:30 Tuesday on the museum grounds, 1643 N. Nye Ave.
“It sounds like the weather is going to be in our favor,” said Dickmeyer, board president of the Dodge County Historical Society. “With COVID, we can’t have groups inside so we want to take advantage of the weather and have activities outdoors.”
The Dec. 1 event is free. Freewill donations will be accepted.
For years, a free Christmas open house has been considered as a gift to the community, said Jeff Kappeler, executive director of the Dodge County Historical Society at May Museum.
“Our usual Christmas open house attracts from 150 to 200 visitors, but because of COVID that is not acceptable. We can’t risk or endanger people’s health,” Kappeler said.
So to help keep people safe while providing a holiday event, the outdoor option is being tried this year.
Visitors will see extra lighting at the museum. Guests also will be able to see lighted window exhibits.
Outdoor Christmas music will flow from the gazebo on the museum grounds.
Santa Claus and Father Christmas will be onsite to meet visitors.
“And if they (guests) are really good, they might get a Christmas treat,” Kappeler said.
There will be no refreshments, but treat bags will be available.
Guests will be asked to take precautions.
“Even on the outside, we wish people to wear masks and to observe social distancing,” Kappeler said in an earlier Tribune article.
Visitors can come and go as they like during the two-hour period.
“It’s mostly going to be self-guided as far as walking around the museum grounds, looking in the windows, stopping to chat with Santa and Father Christmas and just listening to music,” Kappeler said.
No one will be allowed inside the museum.
“It’s still a treat at night,” he said. “Even if you can’t go inside, it’s great to see the building illuminated.”
The area outside the museum will be well-lighted.
Pathways will be lighted with luminarias. Guides will answer questions.
By having the outdoor event, coordinators hope to help make the season brighter.
“I personally feel this is going to be a very dark season for individuals,” Kappeler said. “Many people are going to be home for a very long time this winter, the way this COVID situation is and this is just to offer a little brightness and encouragement in people’s lives.”
In the meantime, Kappeler is looking ahead.
“Hopefully next year, we will be back on our regular schedule,” he said. “The good thing about this event is that we could also incorporate this with a regular open house in the future. It could be both indoor and outdoor.”
