Charlie Janssen was a kid in Nickerson when he played baseball on the David Hargens Memorial Field.

Janssen asked his dad about Hargens.

“He told me he’d known David and that he never came home from Vietnam,” Janssen said.

When Janssen asked why the field was named for the young soldier, his father, a veteran, gave a poignant answer:

“So we never forget him.”

To this day, Janssen still remembers playing on that field and for whom is named.

Janssen is a U.S. Navy veteran and CEO of RTG Medical in Fremont. He formerly served as Nebraska State Auditor and was a former State Senator for District 15.

On Saturday, Janssen took on another role as keynote speaker at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial event. More than 100 people gathered for the event at the Eagles Club in downtown Fremont, instead of Clemmons Park, due to cold weather.

Those who gathered watched the ceremonial laying of the wreaths, which represent branches of the military, and heard the names of 15 Dodge County men who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

Janssen told listeners that the last military unit left Vietnam on March 29, 1973 — 50 years ago — and that in more than a decade of fighting, more than 58,000 American military personnel were killed.

“Those lives ended just as they were starting out,” Janssen said.

Janssen reminded listeners of the milestones these young people never experienced such as: getting married, having a family, becoming a grandparent or great-grandparent, going to college, starting a business, buying a new car and a home, enjoying friendships yet to be made—and seeing family and loved ones one last time.

Janssen commended the 58,000 and all the other military personnel who gave their lives throughout the years.

He said the veteran community has been galvanized into a group of people who truly believe “You never, never leave a person behind.”

“Never leaving a person behind also means never forgetting them or the sacrifice they made for us,” Janssen said.

Janssen noted that people gather for the veterans’ memorial event or place wreaths on their graves as part of “Wreaths Across America.” When a wreath is placed, the name of the person who died is said aloud. Doing so means no one is truly ever left behind, he said.

“The 58,000 may physically be gone and the 15 may physically be gone from Dodge County, but they will always be remembered,” he said.

Vietnam veteran Dale Finney of Fremont read aloud the names of the 15, while fellow vet and Fremonter Arthur Alston rang a bell.

In his comments, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg talked about the American flag.

He described the Fremont Avenue of Flags as one of the city’s most proud community traditions and which consists of more than 350 unique casket flags flown on Military Avenue several times a year.

Spellerberg quoted former American President Ronald Reagan who said, “When we honor our flag, we honor what we stand for as a nation — freedom, equality, justice and hope.”

“What we remember today is that these values that make our nation great are not free,” Spellerberg said. “They come at a cost, a price that was paid by the brave, selfless, courageous servicemen and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. There could be no greater love shown than to lay down one’s life for his friends, for his country and for liberty.”

Master Sgt. Samantha Renner of the U.S. Air Force sang the “National Anthem” and “God Bless America.”

She fought tears after hearing Gary Heitshusen of Uehling play “Taps” and Mike Johnson of Omaha play the echo of “Taps.”

Renner told how the night before her 5-year-old daughter Swayze asked: “Mommy, have you ever been in a war?”

“I’ve served during war time, but I’ve never seen combat,” Renner said.

Renner gave Swayze the opportunity to express her gratitude to the veterans.

“Thank you for your service,” Swayze said in her little girl voice.

The audience readily applauded and Renner and her daughter hugged.

Renner then led attendees in singing “Amazing Grace.”

After the event, attendees had the opportunity to gather for a meal. It would be another chance to share fellowship.

And to remember those who sacrificed the milestones and life itself so others could live in the freedom America provides.