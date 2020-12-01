Museum in Wahoo offers Christmas opportunities

“He hadn’t stopped Christmas from coming! It came! Somehow or other, it came just the same!” — “The Grinch that Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss.
A Grinch called COVID-19 hasn’t stopped Christmas from coming to Wahoo.
The Saunders County Historical Society Museum won’t have the same annual two-day Christmas on the Prairie event.
But area residents will have an opportunity to see two special museum displays by appointment.
“We have had to really scale back because of COVID,” Brichacek said.
Typical events such as the holiday entertainment, demonstrations and educational programs won’t happen this year.
“We aren’t able to do any of those,” Brichacek said.
However, the museum at 240 N. Walnut St., is open on an appointment basis and will have two exhibits.
One which has been popular in past years is the Festival of Trees. Members of groups and organizations have decorated Christmas trees which are situated throughout the museum. This exhibit will continue throughout December.
When guests come in to look at the trees, they also can view an exhibit of Nativity scenes brought in for a temporary display.
The historical society is also having a silent auction that runs until 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Auction items are on display on the Christmas on the Prairie (for Wahoo) Facebook page. Bidders can leave a message on the Facebook page or call the museum at 402-443-3090 to bid or make an appointment to get a better look at the items.
Those who want to make an appointment to see the displays and the museum may call that same number between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
“We always appreciate donations in the collection pot, because like anything else we’ve got expenses to keep it open,” Brichacek said.
Those with a special request to go into one of the outbuildings such as the Memphis Post Office or original Wahoo depot would need to check and make arrangements with curator Erin Hauser when they call to make an appointment to visit the museum.
The outbuildings won’t be heated like they are during a regular Christmas on the Prairie event, Brichacek said.
She encourages area residents to visit the museum.
“Our mission has always been ‘Preserving the Past to Enhance the Future,’” she said. “History has to live. That’s what we want to do with Christmas on the Prairie or any of the events that take place there at the museum is to make that past come alive and preserve that for the future generations.”
The museum features a variety of exhibits representing all of the communities in Saunders County.
Displays provide history on Native Americans, school districts and settlers. The museum features an exhibit on Wahoo’s Five Famous Sons: Baseball Hall-of-Famer Samuel “Wahoo Sam” Crawford; Pulitzer Prize winner Howard Hanson; author and artist Clarence W. “Herk” Anderson; Nobel Prize winner Dr. George Beadle and Hollywood movie maker Darryl F. Zanuck.
It also has information on Carl (Jansson) Johnson of Sweden, who survived the sinking of the luxury liner Titanic and settled in Wahoo.
“Our museum really is a gem,” Brichacek said. “We’ve got so many things to share, displays, exhibits. For anyone who loves history, there’s so much to see and enjoy.”
