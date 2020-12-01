Museum in Wahoo offers Christmas opportunities

The historical society is also having a silent auction that runs until 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Auction items are on display on the Christmas on the Prairie (for Wahoo) Facebook page. Bidders can leave a message on the Facebook page or call the museum at 402-443-3090 to bid or make an appointment to get a better look at the items.

Those who want to make an appointment to see the displays and the museum may call that same number between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

“We always appreciate donations in the collection pot, because like anything else we’ve got expenses to keep it open,” Brichacek said.

Those with a special request to go into one of the outbuildings such as the Memphis Post Office or original Wahoo depot would need to check and make arrangements with curator Erin Hauser when they call to make an appointment to visit the museum.

The outbuildings won’t be heated like they are during a regular Christmas on the Prairie event, Brichacek said.

She encourages area residents to visit the museum.