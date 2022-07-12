Pinup Girls recreate glamorous era

Sara Doudney took the opportunity to step into a different era.

Looking like she’d walked off a page in history, the Fremont woman walked on stage for a Pinup Pageant. The event occurred a couple years ago at Rustemberfest in Pacific Junction, Iowa.

At that event, Doudney wore a homemade hairpiece and a dress featuring a hamburgers and fries design. She carried a fake mustard bottle. When she squeezed the bottle, a yellow string shot out making it look like mustard was squirting out of the container.

“I was this quirky diner gal,” Doudney said. “I pretended that I was going to squirt the crowd with the mustard bottle and that got all the audience laughing.”

Doudney had fun. And something else happened, too.

She won that contest.

This year, Doudney hosted a Pinup Pageant in Clemmons Park during the John C. Fremont Days festival. Eight contestants vied for the top spot. Audrey Lassek and Crystal Johannes, both of Columbus, took first and second place, respectively, with Erin Beavers of Gothenburg, taking third, in what was her first pinup contest.

“I think it went really, really well,” said Doudney, adding that about 60 people watched the event.

Doudney previously co-hosted a pinup contest in 2019 and raised money for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Dodge County at Midland University in Fremont. She co-hosted a virtual contest for that group in 2020.

Pinup competitions harken back to the glamor of the 1940s when servicemen painted pictures of women on the sides of their war planes or posted photos of them near their bunks. The pictures reminded them of what they were fighting for and why they needed to come back home.

Today, the pinup world involves people passionate about the fashion and cars of that era.

Doudney said, however, it can encompass a time from the 1920s up to the early 1970s. While it doesn’t embrace the idea of women staying home to do all the cooking and cleaning — as was popular during many of those years — it does embrace the values of being kind, helpful, polite, and a role model for the next generation, she said.

Lassek cites the interest in pinup style and competitions.

“You can be whoever you want to be and it relates back to history and a time when things were very classic and simple,” Lassek said, adding, “I’ve come to find that the pinup style puts a lot of smiles and memories on people’s faces.”

The events appeal to people of all generations.

“For little girls, it’s almost like seeing a Disney princess,” Lassek said. “I have been called Elsa before.”

It’s inspirational and empowering for middle generation people.

“We’re all makers and doers and we’re in a generation where the world is accepting of who you want to be when you grow up,” said Lassek, 35.

For the older generation, Lassek believes the competitions produce memories.

“It’s a good-time feeling. It’s an association for things they grew up with,” she said.

Doudney said these events aren’t so well known in the Midwest, where the pinup community isn’t as large as it is on the Coasts. But it’s getting larger.

This will be Doudney’s fifth year for involvement.

Doudney first heard about the pinup style and events from friends. She even attended an event to provide support for a friend.

“I didn’t think I had enough confidence to do it, but after I saw her and how welcoming all the girls are and how kind they are … It’s like a big family,” Lassek said.

Lassek decided to participate in a contest.

“I’ve felt like an outsider in my life, because I’ve always had that knack for vintage stuff. So I decided to dive in,” she said.

Doudney’s first contest took place in July 2018 at the Scene of the Crash event, which includes mini bike races and various contests, in Sioux City, Iowa.

“I was nervous,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect that very first time.”

Doudney didn’t know if she could do the pinup era justice.

“I’m not your typical string bean,” she said. “I am definitely not an hour-glass figure.”

But she decided to go on stage, have fun and meet new friends.

Doudney wore a 1950s-style dress with flowers and birds of paradise and a puffy petticoat. Her hairstyle included 1940s/’50s victory rolls in the front.

During a contest, participants introduce themselves in the first round. For the second round, they pose in glamorous or cheesy ways and express lots of personality. Contestants are asked a variety of questions, mostly light-hearted.

Doudney didn’t place in that contest, but had fun and would continue participating.

Lassek said she started pinup contests after seeing a professional photograph of a friend wearing a retro-style outfit.

For her 30th birthday, Lassek was photographed wearing a 1950s pink poodle skirt and victory rolls in her hair.

That’s when a friend told her to look at pinup community Facebook pages.

Lassek’s first competition took place at a World of Wheels car show in Omaha. She competed on stage.

“I didn’t win,” she said. “I didn’t make the top anything — no Top 10, no Top 5 — but I met so many new people, girls that were very positive, very welcoming.”

Lassek said pinup contestants are willing to share all types of tips, like where they got accessories and how they style their hair.

They’re very complimentary.

“I was hooked from there,” she said.

Some contestants have their own pinup names. Doudney’s is Cora Schwinn.

Lassek’s is E.V. Hurst.

The E stands for Evelyn, which was her grandmother’s name.

V stands for Vance.

Lassek rides an Indian Scout motorcycle, a classic bike that companies have started remaking.

Vance & Hines is a popular brand of motorcycle parts and Hurst produces shifters put in hotrods.

The motorcycle-riding pinup girl first went to college to become a chef.

Now, she works in health care, specializing in employee wellness.

Lassek look forward to the future.

“I don’t ever want to grow up,” she said. “I’m just going to continue to be fun and I’m going to meet as many people as I can. I’m going to let the world take me wherever I need to go.”