Pioneer Seth Young probably would have been amazed by the lively events of Old Settlers Days, complete with a car show, modern music, colorful fireworks and a carnival.

Born during a blizzard in 1856 — before Nebraska even became a state — Young and his Scottish immigrant family couldn’t have imagined the North Bend celebration, which grew from a desire to hear the stories of settlers who endured multiple hardships and created a place that 1,200 people now call home.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the popular summer festival, which draws folks together to renew acquaintances and make new memories with friends and family.

The public is invited to the event set June 23-25 in the town about 16 miles west of Fremont.

Nathan Arneal is president of the North Bend Area Chamber of Commerce, the organization behind the annual festival.

Arneal explains the math involved in the town’s observations of its decades-long festival, which began in 1924.

Although observing the festival’s 100th anniversary in 2023, Arneal said North Bend will celebrate the event’s centennial in 2024.

“When a baby celebrates its first birthday, it does it on the first day of its second year of life,” he said. “Next year is the 100th birthday of Old Settlers (1924-2024), but it will be observed during the 101st year of Old Settlers.”

However it all adds up, North Bend area residents and their guests have long appreciated a spirited event that began as a way to remember the community’s history.

And people like Seth Young.

His story is told in the “150 Year History of North Bend, Nebraska” book.

The book records that Young’s family and Robert Millar and his siblings set out for Kansas in 1856. To avoid problems, which included a cholera epidemic in eastern Kansas, they traveled the Mormon Trail at Council Bluffs, Iowa, and came to Nebraska.

The Young farm was northwest of North Bend.

Seth’s mother died three weeks after his birth in December 1856. At the time of her death, it was impossible to get a coffin so cottonwood boards were torn from their cabin floor and a casket was made.

She was buried on a small knoll, which became a cemetery for the earliest settlers.

As a boy, Seth Young often played with Pawnee Native American children during the winter months. Seth married Annie Watson in 1884 and they raised two sons and a daughter. He continued farming, retiring in 1919 and moving to North Bend.

He was in the choir, taught a men’s class and was Sunday school superintendent at the Methodist Church. He was a charter member and first president of the Dodge County Old Settlers Association.

About a month before what would have been his 96th birthday, he died on Sept. 26, 1952, while hoeing potatoes.

Long before Young’s death, the Old Settlers Association organized the “Old Settlers Picnic” on July 4, 1889.

Information from the Old Settlers Planning Committee of which Arneal is chairman, states that the association consisted of residents who were Dodge County residents between 1855 and 1867.

Much of the picnic centered on old settlers telling stories of their earliest days on the Nebraska Plains. Picnics took place various Dodge County towns, committee information states.

The association eventually died out, but was revived in 1924 when a countywide picnic took place at Ridgely Hall.

In 1925, the Old Settlers Picnic took place in North Bend, where it has remained since.

The picnic traditionally occurred on a Thursday in August. It was moved to an August weekend in 1968 and then to June 29-July 1 in 1973.

In 2006, North Bend hosted its largest Old Settlers yet when the town celebrated its sesquicentennial. The event then became a three-day celebration.

Throughout the years, the festival has had featured events. Past events have included: the Winnebago dance troupe, Chinese acrobat troupe, Peterson Farm Brothers, and Olympic gold medalist bobsledder Curt Tomasevicz.

Celebrations today draw people who come for music and entertainment.

“You’ve got live bands playing,” Arneal said. “The (carnival) rides are always a big deal. They have everything from the slow, merry-go-round for the toddlers to thrill rides for a little bit older people.”

Arneal noted the appreciation folks have for the annual event.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s a point where a lot of former North Benders come back home. It’s when all the high school classes have their reunions that weekend. You see a lot of people you maybe haven’t seen in a long time.”