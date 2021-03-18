Remembering John Reeves

When Reeves began the immense cleaning endeavor, he found props, scenery, cardboard, furniture and clothes on a second floor and recycled what he could. He moved on to the third and fourth floors and to the basement, the latter of which he described as a disaster.

“There was so much stuff stored down there, you could hardly walk around,” he said. “It was full of old movie theater seats that had been donated, rolls of carpeting, piles of lumber, plumbing, electrical wiring, conduit. Any time they did a remodel of this building, whatever was left, they threw it in the basement.”

He’d work on a small area at a time. With permission from the opera house board, he removed the tin ceiling on the second floor as much of it was falling down. He did other work, too, removing everything that wasn’t part of the original structure.

And he did a lot of sweeping.

Reeves, who’d spent more than 12 years on the project, was honored during an ice cream social in June 2020. Fremont photographer Richard Rader created a collage of photos taken of Reeves and his work.

Looking back, Reeves recalled what he considered the best part about the project: