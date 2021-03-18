Remembering John Reeves

John Reeves really did work behind the scenes at Fremont Opera House.
For years, he cleaned the historic building on Broad Street and hauled away unneeded items.
He donated an estimated 3,000 hours, which included weekly checks of the building to make sure no problems occurred with its plumbing or wiring. Before COVID-19, he gave tours of the stately structure as well.
This week, the community is saying goodbye to the man who fought a 10-year battle with cancer, but left a example of dedicated service.
Reeves, who’d been on hospice care, died March 16 in his Fremont home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. March 19 in Dugan Funeral Chapel with a private interment at Ridge Cemetery.
Local residents remember the time Reeves spent at the opera house.
“He was such an important, integral part of the Fremont Opera House family,” said Lee Meyer, executive director. “He dedicated so many hours of his life to the refurbishing, cleaning and betterment of the opera house.”
Meyer said Reeves will be missed and well remembered.
“Anyone who comes into the opera house will always think of John and he will always be present in that space,” Meyer said.
Reeves had worked as a sheet metal man at Getzschman Heating and Air Conditioning in Fremont. His career began at Everly Plumbing and Heating, after he graduated in Fremont in 1961.
An avid collector of toys and movies, he also liked taking photos of historical places and businesses in Fremont.
In a July 2020 Fremont Tribune story, Reeves told how his volunteer work at the opera house began.
“I got started in April 2005, because I was retired and looking for something to do,” he said.
After taking a tour of the building — listed on the National Register of Historic Places — Reeves decided he wanted to clean it.
Reeves said he got the volunteer job because of Marianne Simmons, who was a board member, and Patty Manhart, who later became May Museum curator.
It became a multi-year endeavor, but one Reeves was willing to undertake for the landmark building.
Built in 1888, the five-story structure became the setting for live performances and was an opera house until the early 1920s — and the advent of movie theaters.
The opera house became home to a furniture store and later O.P. Skaggs grocery store. During World War II, upstairs rooms were converted into apartments due to a housing shortage. A group of investors bought the structure in the mid-1970s to save it.
When Reeves began the immense cleaning endeavor, he found props, scenery, cardboard, furniture and clothes on a second floor and recycled what he could. He moved on to the third and fourth floors and to the basement, the latter of which he described as a disaster.
“There was so much stuff stored down there, you could hardly walk around,” he said. “It was full of old movie theater seats that had been donated, rolls of carpeting, piles of lumber, plumbing, electrical wiring, conduit. Any time they did a remodel of this building, whatever was left, they threw it in the basement.”
He’d work on a small area at a time. With permission from the opera house board, he removed the tin ceiling on the second floor as much of it was falling down. He did other work, too, removing everything that wasn’t part of the original structure.
And he did a lot of sweeping.
Reeves, who’d spent more than 12 years on the project, was honored during an ice cream social in June 2020. Fremont photographer Richard Rader created a collage of photos taken of Reeves and his work.
Looking back, Reeves recalled what he considered the best part about the project:
“The satisfaction of doing something great for the community, because this belongs to the community,” he said. “It’s definitely part of Fremont.”