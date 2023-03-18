Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series about Vietnam veterans. March 29 is designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Richard Wadkins really did have a close shave.

The Fremont man’s narrow escape came when he was in Vietnam. The young soldier had gone to an off-base barbershop for a haircut and shave. The barber shaved him with a straight razor, which had a long blade with a handle.

But the barber later assumed a different job — one with deadly intent.

“We killed him that night coming through the wire (of the base) with a satchel charge (explosive device),” Wadkins said.

Wadkins realized the barber could have cut his throat, killing him, during the shave.

“That shook me up for a few days,” Wadkins said. “He gave me a good haircut and a shave, but when they come through the wire after dark, it’s a whole different ballgame.”

Decades later, Wadkins recalled his service in Vietnam and the hostile reception he got after returning home.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of March 29, 1973, when the U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, was disestablished and the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. More than 58,200 American military personnel died in the war.

Various local veterans groups are planning an observation at noon April 1 at the Vietnam Veterans Perpetual Living Memorial in Clemmons Park in Fremont. The public is invited to the event during which Dodge County residents killed in Vietnam are remembered.

Wadkins was 23 and living in California when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968.

“They had the two-year enlistment program,” he said, telling why he enlisted. “I figured the draft was coming up.”

Wadkins went through basic training and also training to work on helicopters as a mechanic. He was sent to Dong Ba Thin, a U.S. Army base about 15 miles from Cam Rahn Bay in Vietnam.

“Instead of being a mechanic, they put me in as a door gunner on a Chinook helicopter,” he said.

During Vietnam, Chinooks primarily were used to transport troops and bring supplies and equipment to remote outposts, along with evacuating wounded soldiers from combat zones.

“I went on flight missions,” he said. “We flew every day and for every 25 hours of combat flight, they issued you an air medal. I think I had 26 of them by the time I left.”

Wadkins remembers when the helicopter flew to a landing zone one day.

“As soon as we set down to unload cargo, ammunition, food, they (the Viet Cong) fired a mortar round,” he said.

The mortar exploded about halfway down the hill from helicopter, throwing rocks and debris at the aircraft. No one was injured.

Another time, the helicopter was leaving an airfield in Saigon.

“I was looking out the door gunner’s window and I saw green tracers (bullets) coming up at us,” he said.

Wadkins asked the pilot if he could shoot back.

“No, we’re just going to call in an airstrike,” the pilot said.

One time, the helicopter landed in a little village where U.S. military had set up an ambush for the Viet Cong.

The helicopter pilot relayed a message to the crew.

“Don’t be shooting the guys in the grass. They’re ours,” the pilot said.

Wadkins recalls more of that situation.

“We walked up to the village and they (U.S. military personnel) were hidden in the grass,” he said. “Every once in a while, you could see a little head pop up and look around.”

The Viet Cong never entered that ambush.

During his time in Vietnam, Wadkins would earn the rank of Specialist E5.

The last month he was in that country, Wadkins went for a physical examination and learned the vision in his left eye had decreased.

“So they grounded me,” Wadkins said.

He was put in charge of the tactical operations center at night.

One night, he and a radio operator heard a mortar round hit inside the base.

“I got up and flipped the switch for the siren to wake everybody up,” Wadkins said. “Everybody started showing up with their weapons.”

But no more mortar rounds were fired.

A major came into the center.

“Who hit the siren?” the major asked.

Wadkins thought he was in trouble.

“I did,” Wadkins admitted.

But instead of being reprimanded for waking everyone up for a single mortar round, Wadkins was complimented for his vigilance.

“Good job,” the major said.

Wadkins reflects on the value of being watchful.

“When you starting thinking ‘it’s nothing,’ it usually turns out to be something,” he said.

Wadkins got out of the service in June 1969. He was a truck driver for the next 35 years. In 2002, he moved from California to Nebraska, where a sibling and her spouse lived.

“I kinda stayed,” he said.

Wadkins retired 2008. He has five children and several grandchildren.

Today, he shares his thoughts about the war.

“The government sold us out, basically,” he said. “First, they sent us there to fight a war that wasn’t ours, then we got no recognition when we came home.”

Wadkins recalls going through a California airport.

“They had some protestors in there that would call us ‘baby killers’ and spit at us, but being in uniform, you can’t react to it, because you become a bad person,” he said.

More than one Vietnam veteran has said he didn’t tell people he was in the war for a long time.

“If they asked, I might have told them,” Wadkins said. “But then their next question is, ‘Did you kill anyone?’”

Wadkins grew tired of those questions.

“It seems like everybody wants you to share the bad war stories,” he said.

After Wadkins retired, he went to the Veterans Administration. Someone there asked what Wadkins thought about having served in Vietnam.

“I told him I spent the last 40 years trying to forget,” Wadkins said, adding that he didn’t want to talk about it.

Years later, Wadkins is more at ease when discussing his time in Vietnam.

“I talk about more now,” he said. “Doesn’t seem to bother me as much. Certain times of the year you get down.”

That usually happens in November and December as he recalls being in Vietnam and not getting to see two young daughters and missing them during the holidays.

The daughters are grown now and he gets to see them.

Wadkins recalls friends he made in Vietnam.

“I had some good friends over there, Black and White. They were really close friends, but when you get out of the service, you just lose contact,” he said.

He and the helicopter crew chief have stayed in touch to this day, however. Wadkins looks forward to the division bunker party for the 243rd Aviation Brigade in May.

These days, Wadkins spends time riding his Ultra Glide Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He likes the freedom he feels while riding and the camaraderie of being with other riders in the In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club.

“We rode to Gulf Port, Mississippi last year,” he said.

Like other veterans, Wadkins said if he had to do it all over again, he still would have served his country.

“I’d do it again in a heartbeat, because of patriotism and duty to my country,” he said. “I’m still patriotic no matter what.”