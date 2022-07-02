Vikings, dancers and more await guests at John C. Fremont Days

You can watch Vikings fight, Native Americans dance and Texas Rangers fire a cannon.

All these and other people who help history come alive will be part of the John C. Fremont Days Festival planned for July 8-10.

Walking into Clemmons Park at 16th Street and Luther Road can be like meandering back in time.

A variety of special events are planned that Saturday, said Bill Green, who co-chairs the event with his wife, Phyllis, and son, Andrew.

Starting out the day will be Fremonter Cassandra Miller, who will provide a Native American flute-playing demonstration.

Green said the self-taught flutist is very proficient. Miller will perform starting at 3 p.m. Friday, July 8 in the Chautauqua Tent in John C. Fremont City Park and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9 in Clemmons Park.

Those interested in Vikings can watch re-enactors called “Order of Wrath” engage in armored warrior combat in a demonstration that starts at 1 p.m. that Saturday.

“They battle each other to the ground,” Green said. “It is full contact and it is metal on metal. The rule of the game is ‘Last Man Standing.’ It’s impressive.”

The original Vikings were seafarers from the late eighth to early 11th century and were known as warriors.

The Many Moccasins Native Dance Troupe will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday in Clemmons Park.

Green said this group performed in 2019 in Fremont. The festival didn’t take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the performance was rained out in 2021.

Now, people will have three opportunities to see this group.

Besides Clemmons Park, the troupe also will perform at noon Saturday at Midland University and 4 p.m. at the Chautauqua Tent in John C. Fremont City Park.

Civil War buffs may want to mosey over to Clemmons Park on Saturday afternoon.

That’s when Terry’s Texas Rangers, re-enactors of a Confederate horse-drawn artillery unit, will fire a cannon. Belgian horses are used to pull the cannon. Two outriders will be on Morgan horses.

The eras of World War II, Korea and Vietnam wars will be represented at Clemmons Park. A World War II power demonstration is planned at 3:15 p.m.

“They’re going to bring out their weapons and fire them so the people can see what they looked like and sounded like,” Green said.

Green noted that blanks will be used.

The glamor of the 1940s can be seen in a family friendly event starting at 3:45 p.m. July 9.

That’s when the 1940s Pin-Up Pageant will take place.

Green explained how this event works.

Pin-ups are dressed in period attire with hairstyle of that era.

“They put out a notification to all pin-ups in the area and they come in,” Green said. “We do a little talk with them and then the public and the judges will vote on who’s the best.”

A Dutch oven cook-off is set for 4 p.m.

Park visitors also can see a variety of encampments. Groups listed in the JCF Days flyer include:

• Union and Confederate camps.

• Wood Carvers and Spinners Guild with live demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

• Buck skinners and trader camps. The re-enactors portray fur trader encampments from 1803 to 1840. These are working camps with a variety of items for purchase. Visitors who’d like a taste of the past also can buy food items, too.

• 1880s era working blacksmiths.

• Wooden barrel maker.

• Bow maker with handcrafted bows available for purchase.

• Native American Camp. An authentic 18-foot teepee will be set up. Guests can watch a tomahawk-throwing demonstration.

Green also said knife and tomahawk-throwing competitions are planned in a roped-off area.

“We coach the people on how to do it properly and safely. We’ve got a full backstop behind it. It is done safely,” Green said.

Green believes people will enjoy the events.

“If they’re into any kind of history or want to learn more about history, this is where it’s at,” Green said. “This is the way it was. Come out an enjoy it.”

