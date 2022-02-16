Washington County Historical Society receives FACF grant

Julie Ashton is taking history to the streets.

As director of the Washington County Museum, Ashton knows the importance of preserving history for future generations.

That can mean adapting to current times.

So the museum in Fort Calhoun is working on a project to take history outside the walls of a building and out to the public.

The Fremont Area Community Foundation recently awarded the museum with a grant to assist a two-year project that will place historic signs in towns throughout Washington County.

“It’s a big project,” Ashton said. “I’m so thrilled the Fremont Area Community Foundation has caught our vision for this and allowed us to embark on it.”

Ashton said the grant will cover the cost of developing signage throughout the entire county, featuring historic buildings and stories of events that happened in towns throughout county.

Towns include Arlington, Blair, Herman, Kennard, Fontanelle, Washington and Fort Calhoun.

“Our goal with this is to bring the history of Washington County out into the towns, into the main streets,” Ashton said.

The project involves creating interpretive signage on streets, in parks, on sides of buildings and anywhere people are gathering and walking and shopping. It also will involve the creation of life-size figures of historic people.

By doing this the museum seeks to help:

Beautify the community.

Provide points of interest to visitors.

Keep the history of the community alive.

Educate the public about pioneer ancestors.

Increase tourism through the effective “branding” of each town as a historic destination.

Seed money for the project came from the Washington County Community Foundation, with additional funding from FACF.

“We now will go out to the city councils in each one of the towns,” she said. “We will talk to them about the project and ask them to partner with us financially.”

Ashton said it’s important to work with the councils to determine where they want the signs and which requirements must be met.

“Our plan is to create a committee in each one of the towns that would work with us to determine where the signs are going to be placed and what the story on each one of the signs is,” Ashton said.

While grant funding has covered the bulk of the sign manufacturing cost, the more funds raised, the more signs that can be erected.

Ashton knows the value of preserving the county’s history — something the museum has done since 1938 in Fort Calhoun.

“We preserve the history of all the towns in the county and the stories of the people and the events,” she said.

But Ashton noted that visits to the museum are changing.

Part of the changes are due to the pandemic and part is because people and demographics are changing.

“Younger people don’t necessarily come into museums as much as older people do,” she said. “They want to engage either electronically or where they are in their workplace, in their school.”

So the museum offers a virtual tour accessed via www.wcnemuseum.org.

“If people don’t want to come out because of COVID or because of time constraints, they can go online to our website and see a virtual tour,” she said.

People who have their own virtual reality headsets can put on one of those and feel like they’re right inside the museum.

“We’re trying to incorporate new technology,” she said. “That’s the purpose of this sign project is to bring the history out to the street and to the marketplace.”

Those who’d like to learn more about the project or get involved in their own may call Ashton at the museum at 402-468-5740. The museum’s address is: 102 N. 14th St., P.O. Box 25, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023.

The grant to the Washington County Historical Association (museum) is among those FACF recently awarded to nonprofits and projects.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide financial support to these worthy projects and organizations,” said Melissa Diers, executive director. “This round of grant making will be impactful in a variety of areas, all of which benefit and enhance quality of life in the Fremont area.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.