WATCH NOW: Fremonters attend 9/11 Remembrance event

Fremont Police Lt. Shane Wimer read the account of then-New Jersey Police Department rookie Will Jimeno, who was buried in 20 feet or more of rubble from both towers.

Jimeno, who spent hours calling for help, resolved that if he died — at least he’d done so trying to help others.

At one point, Jimeno, a Catholic, described a vision of a robed man walking toward him with a bottle of water and told fellow trapped officer John McLoughlin that they were going to get out.

They were rescued.

Jimeno’s injuries ended his police career and he has Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

But as Wimer read:

Jimeno seeks to honor those lost by living a fruitful life.

FLC Deacon Kristin Johnson said first responders — including law enforcement officers, firefighters, 9-1-1 dispatchers, medical personnel and many other dedicated individuals — work long hours, often in difficult conditions and risk their own safety, to help those in need.

Johnson prayed for these individuals, asking God to protect and comfort them and for them to sense his loving presence.