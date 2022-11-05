Molly Millie Anderson noticed the plain black box.

It was at an Omaha auction, just two blocks from where the previous owner had lived.

Anderson, a history buff and former Fremonter, opened the box and found numerous negatives inside. She held one up to a light and spotted a date: 1917.

“This is pretty cool, but there’s no way these are any good,” she thought.

Anderson still bid for the box and won it. She bought a light board and began looking at the negatives, discovering they were in pristine shape.

What Anderson found was a photographic record captured by Rudolph “Doc” Henry Cook, who served in World War I. Through his work, the photographer recorded the daily lives of American soldiers who trained and went overseas to France for what was supposed to be “the war to end all wars.”

Cook never received credit for the photos he took – some of which have been previously published. But on Veteran’s Day, his work will be recognized during an exhibit called “Lost and Forgotten: Photos from WWI” at the Fremont Area Art Association, 92 W. Sixth St.

The public is invited to a free reception from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at the downtown gallery.

Sixth Street from Broad Street to Park Avenue will be blocked off for a display of military vehicles from the Great Plains Historical Society of the Midlands.

Inside the FAAA building, 32 printed and framed photographs – all works by Cook—will be on display in the Dugan Gallery and the main classroom. The exhibit will include many World War I artifacts from Fremont’s Yankee Peddler West and the private collections of Terry Klahn, Mike Kuhns and Bob Arent.

It also will feature a continuously running slide show of 250 photographs, which attendees can sit and watch.

Show sponsors are the Debby Durham Family Foundation, Fremont BID, Pinnacle Bank, 5-0-5 Brewery and Max D Designs.

“We hope the reception is attended by veterans, because we’d like to honor them that day,” said Lindi Janulewicz, art association executive director.

It’s also an opportunity where anyone can learn about a time when soldiers went to war long before email and Skype could keep them connected with loved ones left behind.

“We hope people will attend the reception or visit the exhibit to educate themselves about this time in history that has somewhat been lost,” Janulewicz said.

It was Anderson’s love of history that led her to buying the negative-filled box.

During a Fremont High School class reunion, Anderson talked to Ken Shuster about the negatives. She knew Shuster, who retired from the Union Pacific Railroad, enjoyed photography and she’d seen his work in the FAAA gallery.

She asked if Shuster could digitalize the photos.

He could.

Shuster placed photographs on a stand with a light board and photographed them. Using a Photoshop computer program, he turned the negative images into positives.

He appreciates the negatives’ quality.

“For anything to be that old and passed from hand to hand – just loose in a box – they were extraordinary,” Shuster said.

These pictures of the past made Anderson want to read more about WWI and research Cook’s life.

“He was an average guy,” she said. “I think he went to the war thinking he would see the world.”

Originally from St. Paul, Minn., Cook enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 1917.

Cook was 21 years old when he went to Camp Dodge, near Des Moines, Iowa, as a member of the 88th Infantry Division. He wrote for the camp’s newspaper, The Dodger.

Shuster said training pictures consisted of bridge building over the Coon River at Des Moines. Photos show where soldiers tried to forge a creek with their vehicles.

“There’s three vehicles in the water and two ladies to the left washing clothes,” Shuster said.

Cook was issued one wool uniform, a small mess kit, and soldiers were packed like sardines on transport boats headed to France. Cook photographed an overcrowded ship.

Because of how soldiers were packed together in boats, boxcars and wet, muddy trenches, along with no vaccines and poorly managed latrines, more would die of disease than injuries.

Photos include those of soldiers being loaded onto Forty-and-Eight French boxcars, which could hold 40 men or eight horses or mules.

History records that WWI, which extended from 1914 to 1918, was the last time horses would be used on a large scale for modern warfare.

“It was the first time poisonous gas was used and you see that in the photos. There are pictures of people in gas masks,” Anderson said.

African Americans trained in segregated units, but WWI was the first time they didn’t serve in segregated units.

WWI was the first time American women could be enlisted and paid like soldiers. They served in either clerical or medical capacities.

One poignant photo shows smiling nurses at an American Red Cross Canteen.

Shuster takes note of people’s smiles in the photos – especially amid all the hardship.

Many of Cook’s works depict the soldiers’ everyday life with scenes of them washing their clothes, getting haircuts, visiting with people in the cities and playing football.

“Just different things they were doing to keep themselves active and busy until they went to the front lines,” Anderson said.

Cook spent almost two years in France as a photographer with the 313th Engineering group, which engineered bridges and roads. The group repaired blown up railroads, sewage systems and latrines and helped set up encampments.

The collection includes pictures of the Armistice parade in France and General John J. Pershing presenting medals at a camp. They also feature Secretary of War Newton Baker and Teddy Roosevelt, who’d served as U.S. President from 1901-09.

Cook returned to Des Moines and then went to Omaha. He became a professional photographer and worked for the Omaha Bee.

He was laid off in the 1930s, the time of the economically miserable Great Depression. He became owner of a construction company. He worked in construction for about 35 years and was active in Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2503 in Omaha.

Cook and his wife, Myrtle, married in about 1919 in Des Moines. They had no children. He died in 1976 and Myrtle died some 15 years later.

Many of Cook’s photos are in the book, “The 88th Division in the World War of 1914-1918” by William Weigel, originally published in 1919. Cook received no photo credit.

Anderson said the box of Cook’s negatives was in the basement of a home until it ended up at the auction house.

The box contains roughly 850 WWI negatives – and another 150 of Nebraska and Iowa events taken during Cook’s time as a professional photographer. The latter includes negatives of track meets, football games, governor campaigns and great photos of old-time cars.

One negative features University of Nebraska-Lincoln track star Roland Locke of North Platte, one of the all-time Top 10 UNL athletes.

More than 100 years after Cook served his country, Anderson believes it’s important that his work be recognized. Shuster, a member of the art association board of directors, asked about producing the exhibit for Veterans Day.

Now, they hope the public will come and see Cook’s work, which will be on display throughout the month.

“I think the fact that he had the ability to have an eye for what to capture and the skill he had to record it and to keep it for all that time is pretty amazing,” Anderson said.

FAAA gallery hours are 1-4 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays. More information about the art association is available at: 92west.org