When John F. Kennedy went to the Hotel Pathfinder in Fremont

Hankins said she believes the Kennedys brought beauty, energy and a feeling of hope to people.

It was nice to see a young family in the White House.

Kennedy served from 1961 until his assassination on Nov. 22, 1963.

It was a Friday.

Hankins was attending St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Fremont when students were called into the church and told that Kennedy had been shot.

They began saying the rosary, but hadn’t finished when they were told that Kennedy had died. The children finished saying the rosary, returned to their classrooms and went home.

There were very different emotions this time.

“It was like the bottom fell out,” she said. “It was just devastating and my parents were very upset. Everyone was in shock. It was like three or four days of being in shock and mourning.”

Nick Lamme was reading a magazine at his Sigma Chi fraternity’s house in Lincoln, when he heard the news on the radio.

“It was a horrible, terrible thing for the country,” he said.