Wreaths Across America ceremony set for Saturday

Two area events scheduled for Saturday will honor local veterans – deceased and living – who have served the United States in the various branches of the military.

In Fremont, the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. until about 11:45 a.m. at Memorial Cemetery. Officials with the Fremont Cadet Civil Air Patrol Squadron will be joined by the honor guard from the Hooper Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10535.

In Cedar Bluffs, a Quilts of Valor ceremony will honor seven living veterans beginning at 2 p.m., at the Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 building, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The quilts are being bestowed to the veterans by the national Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Col. Steve Kuddes, the project officer for the Fremont Cadet Civil Air Patrol Squadron and supervising project manager for the Fremont Wreaths Across America, said a last-minute burst of donations invigorated this year’s effort, and on Saturday an estimated 77 percent of the graves of military veterans at Memorial Cemetery will get a wreath.

“At the last minute, we got a surge in donations. We ended up with almost 1,700 wreaths of the 2,200 we had hoped for. It went from like 1,200 wreaths to 1,700 in the last days,” Kuddes said. “The ceremony is at least a half hour to 45 minutes long. The reason it starts at 11 a.m. is because the actual ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begins at noon (Eastern Standard Time). All 3,400 wreath ceremonies start at the same time.”

The event was facing a crisis in late November, as donations had dropped to one of the lowest levels in memory, Kuddes said, and only 40 percent of the needed wreaths had been paid for at the time. The late surge in donations almost doubled that number, which he said was uplifting.

Kuddes said the boxes of memorial wreaths will be dropped off at the cemetery at 9 a.m. by a semi-tractor trailer truck donated by Fremont Contract Carriers. The boxes of wreaths will then be placed at dozens of locations around the cemetery before officials and volunteers begin putting them on grave sites.

The official ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. after all wreaths are placed, Kuddes added, and the Hooper VFW honor guard will do a 21-shot salute as well as play the ceremonial “Taps” for attendees.

Additionally, nine ceremonial wreaths honoring the nine branches and groups of veterans will be placed. Those nine branches and groups include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, POWs and MIAs, the Civil Air Patrol.

Kuddes said volunteers are still needed to place wreaths, and anyone wishing to help can meet at the cemetery at 9 a.m., gathering by the FCC semi-tractor trailer or at the central area of the cemetery between the bell tower and the memorial wall listing the names of deceased veterans.

“People can come and watch the ceremony, or they can help place wreaths,” he added.

At 2 p.m., seven veterans will get their special quilts in a ceremony at the VFW. Quilts of valor are hand-sewn specialized quilts that are tailored to each individual veteran based on their branch of service and accomplishments or medals and honors.

Many communities have locally based quilters who make the sought-after mementos, but for these veterans the national foundation made them.

Mary Tenopir, a local resident who volunteers her time to the Quilts of Valor effort, said those receiving quilts on Saturday include Ronald Freeman, Norman Gerrard, Loyd Dean Janovec, Dan Kortum, Ronald J. Nick, John Randall Reiger and Larry L. Wagner.

“We don’t have a local quilt group in Cedar Bluffs,” Tenopir explained. “These are donated by the nationally certified group. Every veteran deserves a quilt.”

The event in Cedar Bluffs is intended for the veterans and their families and friends, however Tenopir said the public is welcome to the event as long as seating inside is available.