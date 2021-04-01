Hoegemeyer family wins agriculture award from Fremont Chamber

The Hoegemeyers’ operations have remained consistent, producing livestock from their farms.

“We farrow-to-finish hogs, and we take those to the WholeStone plant in Fremont and have done that for over 50 years,” he said. “And then we also have cattle as well.”

Additionally, the Hoegemeyers have received help from their son, Gage, who also graduated from UNL and has been working full time with the farms for two years.

“And then my folks are still around, but they moved to Fremont a couple years ago and are retired due to health reasons,” Greg Hoegemeyer said.

Like other farmers in the area, the Hoegemeyers had to deal with the effects of the spring 2019 flooding.

“We don’t have land right in the large river bottoms, so we were not impacted near like the people along the Elkhorn and Platte or Missouri,” he said. “But it did affect getting between places, getting commodities to town and the time spent helping people that needed help after the flood also.”

Operations were also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which backed up pig deliveries for the Hoegemeyers by three weeks.