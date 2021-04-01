Hoegemeyer family wins agriculture award from Fremont Chamber

To put it simply, Greg Hoegemeyer said winning the Farm Family of the Year Award was unexpected.
“It was just a surprise,” he said. “It’s humbling, but it’s nice to be appreciated for the work we do by the chamber.”
On March 23, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2021 Excellence in Agriculture Award Ceremony.
Hoegemeyer and his family were the recipients of the Farm Family of the Year Award. Hansen-Mueller Co. won Ag Business of the Year, while Knee Deep LLC won Ag Innovator of the Year.
From a young age, Hoegemeyer has been involved in agriculture, having grown up on the family farm and helping out after school and on weekends before attending college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“My wife and I came back home in ‘91 from college, and we’ve been here ever since,” he said.
Starting a farm with his wife, Patti, in the northwest corner of Washington County, Hoegemeyer expanded operations to Dodge County, and more recently, Burt County.
With the additional pieces of land, Hoegemeyer said they typically come up for sale from neighbors or are purchased at an auction.
“We never tried to double all at once or anything, just a slow, sustainable growth, and basically what that does is it just keeps you going,” he said. “If you’re not growing somewhat, you’re probably going to start to fall behind.”
The Hoegemeyers’ operations have remained consistent, producing livestock from their farms.
“We farrow-to-finish hogs, and we take those to the WholeStone plant in Fremont and have done that for over 50 years,” he said. “And then we also have cattle as well.”
Additionally, the Hoegemeyers have received help from their son, Gage, who also graduated from UNL and has been working full time with the farms for two years.
“And then my folks are still around, but they moved to Fremont a couple years ago and are retired due to health reasons,” Greg Hoegemeyer said.
Like other farmers in the area, the Hoegemeyers had to deal with the effects of the spring 2019 flooding.
“We don’t have land right in the large river bottoms, so we were not impacted near like the people along the Elkhorn and Platte or Missouri,” he said. “But it did affect getting between places, getting commodities to town and the time spent helping people that needed help after the flood also.”
Operations were also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which backed up pig deliveries for the Hoegemeyers by three weeks.
“We just knew things would come back when this collapse hit roughly 13 months ago,” he said. “But it was definitely no fun to endure, nor was it for any other industry, especially the service industry and hotel and hospitality.”
With decades of experience in farming, Hoegemeyer said the most rewarding part is just to watch a crop go from a seed that’s planted in the ground all the way to harvest.
“Also when newborn calves are born, when we either sell them off as a market-finished animal or a feeder animal, just to watch that growth every day in livestock, hogs and pigs and cattle is so rewarding,” he said. “And it’s been above all a great place to raise kids and teach them about responsibility and owning up to your own actions and being held accountable.”
Hoegemeyer said he was appreciative of the award and recognized others in the field.
“There’s several people that would be deserving of that award in our occupation,” he said. “But we’re so thankful that the chamber took the time to recognize three different companies or people within the ag industry.”