Hoegemeyer Hybrids of Hooper launches new and improved website

In the digital world, Foral said Hoegemeyer is always looking for ways to upgrade and appeal to the user in a more efficient way.

“Our website served a good purpose of providing a lot of information, it just probably wasn’t the most user-friendly and dynamic in being able to get that information to that grower or customer in probably the easiest fashion,” she said. “And then our brand is more than 80 years old, and so any way that we need to kind of continue to make our brand relevant and freshen it up, we take that opportunity.”

With the new website, Foral said one of the biggest advantages is pulling together different products for information sheets to create a customized seed guide.

“We have over 100 products that a person could look at, but for a specific geography, there’s probably only three or four that are a fit for you,” she said. “So it allows for us to be able to create more customized product literature for our customers.”

The website also allows customers or growers to find information on their local contact, as well as personalized information on product, yield and agronomy information.