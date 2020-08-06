Hoegemeyer Hybrids of Hooper launches new and improved website

For farmers, finding seed with Hoegemeyer Hybrids just got a whole lot easier.
The Hooper-based seed supplier recently revamped its website, TheRightSeed.com, which went live in mid-July.
“We wanted to make TheRightSeed.com better for our customers as they begin their seed selection plans for the upcoming growing season,” Hoegemeyer General Manager Jeremy Thompson said in a news release. “Navigating the site is easier, with more product information and localized agronomy — providing growers access to information that will help them be the most successful on every acre they plant Hoegemeyer seed.”
The new website includes a product portfolio, up-to-date research data, a blog on the latest tips and news, a seed guide for 2021 and how to apply online to become a Hoegemeyer dealer.
Julie Foral, marketing communications leader for Hoegemeyer, said planning for the new website started a year ago, with the company working with a local advertising agency on its design elements and user functionality.
“We also relied a lot on doing surveys and asking the actual users of both our dealers, our employees and customers to give us feedback and also kind of help us identify what are those key things that you want to see out of a website for a seed brand,” she said.
In the digital world, Foral said Hoegemeyer is always looking for ways to upgrade and appeal to the user in a more efficient way.
“Our website served a good purpose of providing a lot of information, it just probably wasn’t the most user-friendly and dynamic in being able to get that information to that grower or customer in probably the easiest fashion,” she said. “And then our brand is more than 80 years old, and so any way that we need to kind of continue to make our brand relevant and freshen it up, we take that opportunity.”
With the new website, Foral said one of the biggest advantages is pulling together different products for information sheets to create a customized seed guide.
“We have over 100 products that a person could look at, but for a specific geography, there’s probably only three or four that are a fit for you,” she said. “So it allows for us to be able to create more customized product literature for our customers.”
The website also allows customers or growers to find information on their local contact, as well as personalized information on product, yield and agronomy information.
“Those three things were kind of what we really honed in on to really amplify and to build up within the website,” Foral said. “So that way, there’s more of a presence, but easier ability to filter through that and get that information.”
Foral said she was looking forward to seeing how Hoegemeyer’s customers would be able to utilize the new website.
“As a brand, we’re really excited,” she said, “and we just hope that those users that are coming to the site are able to access that information and have that complete brand experience that we’re hoping to get out of it in terms of what they’re looking for to be the most successful in their acres.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.