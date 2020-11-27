Holiday Food Drive 2020 seeks donations for pantry

Donors mark the food items they wish to purchase on the form, making out a check for the amount to their church.

The church then compiles all the donors’ checks and writes one check with the total to Care Corps’ LifeHouse for the food pantry. That way, the church members get credit for a tax deduction.

This year is presenting its own unique set of challenges, however.

In the past, most donations have been collected via church members and attendees who’d see the list of needed items in their church bulletins.

But this year, fewer people have been attending church due to the pandemic and thus are not seeing the forms.

There are still ways to donate, however.

Those who wish to donate may get a form at the Thrivent Financial office at 340 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Leaver said many churches are including the form on their websites to download as well.

He added that people also could send checks directly to LifeHouse with the words “Holiday Food Drive” in the memo line.

Typically, the drive raises enough money to sustain the pantry with food for a full year.