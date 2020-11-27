Holiday Food Drive 2020 seeks donations for pantry

So many people have sought help here throughout the years:
Single parents.
Elderly people.
Veterans.
People with disabilities.
College students.
The picture of need has many different faces when it comes to people seeking food.
And for years, the pantry that’s part of Care Corps’ LifeHouse has provided food for those facing a myriad of tough, life situations.
That’s why the annual Holiday Food Drive is important.
In 2019, approximately $35,000 was raised to provide about 36,000 pounds of food during the drive, said Chris Leaver, who coordinates the effort.
It’s especially important for people to donate now.
“With the pandemic, it’s been a tough year on food pantries,” he said. “There’s been extra need put on the LifeHouse food pantry in the community.”
As in past years, donors can find a list of needed items in their church bulletins.
They can choose from a host of foods including: 48 cans of tuna for $38.80; 24 cans of chicken noodle soup for $11.19; and 24 cans of corn for $10.94.
Donors mark the food items they wish to purchase on the form, making out a check for the amount to their church.
The church then compiles all the donors’ checks and writes one check with the total to Care Corps’ LifeHouse for the food pantry. That way, the church members get credit for a tax deduction.
This year is presenting its own unique set of challenges, however.
In the past, most donations have been collected via church members and attendees who’d see the list of needed items in their church bulletins.
But this year, fewer people have been attending church due to the pandemic and thus are not seeing the forms.
There are still ways to donate, however.
Those who wish to donate may get a form at the Thrivent Financial office at 340 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
Leaver said many churches are including the form on their websites to download as well.
He added that people also could send checks directly to LifeHouse with the words “Holiday Food Drive” in the memo line.
Typically, the drive raises enough money to sustain the pantry with food for a full year.
But Leaver is concerned that with churches having less attendance or shutting down that people won’t get the forms — thus prompting the ideas for other ways people can donate.
Leaver and his family launched the drive years ago and said this is its 26th year. He’s hoping for good communication from church leadership to their congregations about how important it is to donate in 2020.
He is grateful for those who’ve donated in the past.
“We always appreciate the community support and the Dodge County support,” Leaver said. “Every year, there’s a surprise with a church that does it for the first time and how well received it is at that church.”
