Holiday hours to be observed at waste transfer station

  • Updated
Local News

The Fremont Waste Transfer Station will have revised hours in observance of the upcoming holiday.

The station will close at 3 p.m. Friday and will be closed Saturday. The waste transfer station will re-open at 7 a.m. Monday.

