The tour guide had quite a sense of humor.

He was taking me through a place he knew very well. It had lots of little shops where vendors sold beautifully embroidered dresses, handmade leather purses and stunning scenes painted in vibrant colors.

I considered buying a new clutch purse and the guide watched as I pulled my old one out of a bigger bag.

My old clutch purse has dividers for receipts, coupons and other stuff.

“That’s not a purse,” the guide said laughing. “That’s a file cabinet!”

Suddenly, the guide became a comedian.

“Do you have a file cabinet?” he asked a vendor.

I laughed. He was a good tour guide. He knew which places to avoid and which ones offered good food and other products at decent prices. I knew he wouldn’t take me to any dangerous spots.

He was trustworthy and made me think of some folks in the Bible.

One was Hobab, believed to be Moses’ brother-in-law.

After God has Moses lead the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt, the Lord guides the group of an estimated 2 million people via a pillar of cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night.

But Moses also gets some help from Hobab. We read about him in the Old Testament book of Numbers, Chapter 10.

It starts when Moses tells Hobab that the Israelites are heading out for the land God promised their forefathers.

When Moses asks Hobab to go along, his brother-in-law says he plans to return to his own land and relatives.

But Moses makes a special request.

“Please do not leave us, for you know where we should camp in the wilderness, and you will serve as eyes for us,” Moses says. “And if you do go with us, whatever good the Lord will do to us, the same will we do to you.”

Moses’ invitation must have worked, because the Scriptures say they set out together.

Centuries before Moses and Hobab, we find another guide in the story of Abraham, Isaac and Rebekah.

This account is in the book of Genesis, starting in chapter 24. By this time in Bible history, Abraham – who will become an ancestor of Jesus – is getting very old.

He wants to find a wife for his son, Isaac, but doesn’t want him marrying any women from the idol-worshipping land of Canaan where they live.

So he sends a servant to the place where Abraham’s relatives live to find a wife for Isaac.

The servant heads out with some guys, lots of great gifts for the bride-to-be and 10 camels.

When they reach a town called Nahor, the servant prays for God to show him which woman is meant to become a wife for Isaac.

To make a long, but beautiful story short, the servant barely gets the prayer out of his mouth, when the Lord shows him.

The prospective bride is the beautiful, welcoming and hardworking Rebekah. The servant meets Rebekah’s family and tells them the entire story of how God showed him that she would become Isaac’s wife.

Rebekah and her family agree it’s OK for her to embark on a new life and marriage. It isn’t an impulsive decision. Her family has evaluated the situation and the servant’s story and agree it is God’s will.

So Rebekah and her handmaidens set out with the servant and the crowd of camels.

In his devotional called, “The Book of Mysteries,” author Jonathan Cahn, talks about the servant’s role.

Jonathan said the servant became Rebekah’s guardian. He had to get her across the desert safely to Isaac.

Only the servant knew the way.

Kind of like Hobab many years later, the servant was familiar with the territory.

I’ll bet both Hobab and Abraham’s servant knew which areas to avoid, because they were more dangerous than others. They knew which had treacherous terrain, wildlife or criminals.

Jonathan takes the analogy further, comparing Rebekah to the church and the servant to the Holy Spirit.

“Thus it is the Spirit’s mission and responsibility to lead you, to keep you, to protect you, to guard against your going off the path, and to bring you safely home….” Jonathan says.

The night before he went to the cross, Jesus told his disciples that he’d ask the Father to give them another advocate to help and be with them forever – the Spirit of truth.

That’s the Holy Spirit, who would live in them.

We, too, can have the Holy Spirit, when we believe Jesus died on the cross to save us from our sins, repent (turn from) our sins and ask Christ to come into our hearts and be our Lord and Savior.

The Holy Spirit is a person. He’s often called the third person of the Trinity – Father, Son and Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit lives inside of us and serves as our guide, counselor, comforter and advocate.

I think the world can be a scary place, even for those of us who’ve been around awhile.

We hear heart-wrenching stories of war and threats of war. Images after mass shootings in public places leave us heartbroken, too. Combine this with weather-related disasters like tornados and hurricanes, political fighting and financial distress and … well … and life can seem gloomy.

Amid this backdrop, we may be navigating job stress, health issues and deaths of loved ones.

So as we travel the rugged terrain of life, don’t we want a guide who can help us avoid danger?

Help us find places of nourishment—physical and spiritual?

And keep us on the right path?

I believe we have that in the Holy Spirit and God’s word.

I’ve long said the Bible was never meant to be a dusty, old book on a shelf.

I believe God speaks to us through his word to provide direction, comfort, strength, peace – and sometimes – correction.

Sometimes, I believe God tells me to wait. Sometimes, I think the Spirit has gently nudged me to make peace with someone.

Many times, he’s told me not to be afraid.

A few years ago, I believe the Lord told me not to pursue a particular situation.

It was painful at the time, but now I’m glad I didn’t.

I would have missed so much and maybe even found myself in a tough spot down the road.

Simply put: I trust the God who sees the future that I do not.

As for my recent shopping adventure, I didn’t buy a new purse – even though I saw a pretty pink one.

I like my old clutch purse, even if I have scrunched-up receipts jammed into the coupon section and an outdated voucher for a free car wash in a section called, “Checks,” where I don’t keep any checks.

The tour guide laughed at my old purse, but then he asked what kind it was.

Apparently, he’s thinking about getting a purse with a “file cabinet” for his wife.