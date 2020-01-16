Thinking about remodeling your house?
Or getting new kitchen cabinets?
Or just having some fun on a weekend?
If so, Bill Parks has a suggestion:
Go to the 41st Annual Fremont Home and Builders Show. The three-day event is set this year from Jan. 24-26 in the Christensen Field Main Arena. Admission is free to the public.
Times are: 6-9 p.m. that Friday; noon to 6 p.m. that Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. that Sunday.
As in past years, the Construction Employers Association of Fremont is hosting the event, which features a variety of vendors who can provide information on cabinets, plumbing, home building, heating and air conditioning, electrical and concrete work — to name a few.
The event can offer plenty of ideas and inspiration for someone who’s thinking about building — or remodeling a home.
And all the needed information is located under one roof, which can save valuable time for those pondering a project.
“All the different trades are represented pretty well,” said Parks, a member of the construction employers association.
The event also features entertainment.
On Friday night, the Fremont Middle School’s Tiger Pride Chorus will perform. The performance is set to take place at 8 p.m. in the adjacent Fremont Friendship Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Fremont’s Sears Hometown Store will sponsor a workshop for kids ages 5-12. Sessions are planned from 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
In the past, workshop projects have included bird houses or little tool boxes.
“It’s a surprise every year,” Parks said, adding that it’s also free.
A blow-up, bouncy obstacle course will be set up for kids and adults in the main arena.
Fremont High School’s SkillsUSA team will have a booth at the show.
These students also hand out flyers, listing contact information of all local construction employer members.
Parks said the organization has almost 90 members.
The Three Rivers Public Health Department, insurance agents and real estate companies will be on hand as well.
Wooden Windmill restaurant will sell concessions.
Park thinks the weather should be nice for the event and believes it will be a good time for people to stop by whether they have an ongoing project or plan to start one.
Or if they simply have a little extra time.
“Come out and see us,” Parks said.