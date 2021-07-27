Home-building organization has long history

The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity has a long history in Fremont.

Formed in 1993, the local entity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that operates on Christian principles.

Since its beginning, Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity has built 89 homes.

The organization involves volunteers and partner families to construct decent and affordable homes, funded by tax-deductible donations of money and materials, states information from its website.

Houses are sold to partner families for the cost of construction – at no profit to Habitat.

Habitat provides no-interest loans to the partner families. This, in turn, makes mortgage payments affordable for low-income families.

The Fremont organization welcomes volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds and also serves people in need of decent housing regardless of race or religion. It has a board that represents a cross section of the community.

In June, the organization had a local dedication ceremony for Mindi Brumbaugh and her family.