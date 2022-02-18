Home Instead looking for care professionals to face surge in needs

With the senior population set to double by 2050, Home Instead Senior Care is in need of help for the surge.

The home healthcare service is hiring permanent part-time and full-time positions to serve seniors in the Fremont, Wahoo and surrounding areas.

“You definitely don’t need healthcare experience to come to Home Instead because we’re on the nonmedical end,” General Manager Erica Daniel said. “But we are still seeking caring, compassionate people that have big hearts, kind souls and just a lot of organizational skills.”

Through Home Instead, employees provide care to seniors, whether it’s at home or with transportation. The positions, previously known as caregivers, have now transitioned to “care professionals,” or “care pros” for short.

“We definitely want people to come to us who really can see this and explore this career path as something that’s permanent and long term,” Daniel said.

With the Fremont Home Instead covering four counties, Daniel said the surge has included more personal care or specialized care needs, as well as care for clients with dementia.

“So there’s that respite care need, and also hospice care, we’ve definitely seen an increase in clients coming our way there as well,” she said.

When an interested care professional decides to apply for work at Home Instead, Daniel said the process includes a phone screen, and if selected, an interview.

“Once they’ve decided to come on, we do full background screening, we do drug testing when they come on,” she said. “That’s an important piece for that peace of mind for clients.”

After a care pro has joined the team, Daniel said they’re taken through the basics of caregiving, including building relationships and how to make a home safer for both them and the client.

Additionally, care pros are taught about the aging process and its signs, as well as working with clients with chronic conditions.

“We show them to look for, what some of those things are that we can do to help alleviate some of those challenges that they may be facing as they age,” Daniel said. “It just gives them a good idea as to kind of what they’re getting themselves into, so that’s the first stage of training.”

Home Instead also provides personal care training that features more hands-on learning, boundary training and specialized training for Alzheimer’s disease.

“Through that, they learn about the disease, they learn about the different types of dementia,” Daniel said. “And then if that’s something that interests them, which a lot of our clients come to us now with some form of dementia, then they can better handle those situations.”

Daniel said care pros are benefited by the career path, as many of the hires are nursing students or in occupational therapy and physical therapy.

“They’re exploring that health field or that career path, so there’s a lot of training and advancement opportunities,” she said.

But Daniel said the position also provides an opportunity for a feel-good career.

“We have to give back to our elders and our seniors because one day, we’re going to want someone to do that to us,” she said. “And whether it’s a family caregiver or you need a service like Home Instead, we’ve got to teach that dignity and respect early on.”

Preparing for the surge, Daniel said she’s excited at the prospect of more people becoming care professionals.

“At the heart of this position, it really is the relationship between the caregiver and the senior,” she said. “So we just want people to know that we can give them all of the resources and the training and prepare them on how to be successful in this career.”

