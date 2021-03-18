Home Instead provides 170 seniors with letters through pen pal program

“You can actually write a letter right there in an email or you can print it off and send it to them as well,” Prenzlow said.

In writing a letter to seniors, Prenzlow said some potential topics could include hobbies, books or movies the participants enjoy.

“Maybe there’s a positive story, some plans they have for maybe a holiday that’s coming up or a past holiday,” she said. “And then they can maybe ask that older adult to share a story as well.”

Last week, Home Instead delivered 170 letters to seniors within communities in its area of service.

“We met with some of those leaders in the communities and got to deliver some of them straight to hands,” Prenzlow said. “But some of them we had to just drop off, and they were going to those people in that community.”

Prenzlow said many seniors enjoyed the envelopes’ decorations, which were personalized for the communities.

“We made them look a little festive so that they were something fun in the mail to look at instead of just your white envelope that everyone gets,” she said. “So it just made them excited to get it.”