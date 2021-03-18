Home Instead provides 170 seniors with letters through pen pal program

As people continue to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, Home Instead Senior Care is working to make a big difference in the lives of older adults.
In January, Home Instead launched a pen pal program, which has provided more than 150 seniors in Fremont, Blair and Wahoo with a friendly message from a random sender.
“These letters are just small acts of kindness that make a big impact to the seniors in our community and surrounding communities that are going through isolation and loneliness,” Home Care Consultant Valerie Prenzlow said.
Home Instead, which is based out of Omaha, joined the Fremont community in 2005. It provides companionship and home helper services in the Fremont area.
John Hudnall, franchise owner and managing director of Home Instead, said the pen pal program started after the center saw how the pandemic affected senior loneliness and isolation in the past year.
“There’s about 40% of seniors today that experience loneliness on a regular basis,” he said. “And there’s one out of four older adults that are considered socially isolated.”
To submit a letter, participants can visit readytocare.com/penpals. Senders must be 13 years or older to send a submission online.
“You can actually write a letter right there in an email or you can print it off and send it to them as well,” Prenzlow said.
In writing a letter to seniors, Prenzlow said some potential topics could include hobbies, books or movies the participants enjoy.
“Maybe there’s a positive story, some plans they have for maybe a holiday that’s coming up or a past holiday,” she said. “And then they can maybe ask that older adult to share a story as well.”
Last week, Home Instead delivered 170 letters to seniors within communities in its area of service.
“We met with some of those leaders in the communities and got to deliver some of them straight to hands,” Prenzlow said. “But some of them we had to just drop off, and they were going to those people in that community.”
Prenzlow said many seniors enjoyed the envelopes’ decorations, which were personalized for the communities.
“We made them look a little festive so that they were something fun in the mail to look at instead of just your white envelope that everyone gets,” she said. “So it just made them excited to get it.”
Going forward, Prenzlow said the seniors will write back, leading to a back-and-forth discussion with the participants.
“Some gave an address to mail a letter to, some gave an email address to email back to if that’s what they prefer,” she said. “And the hope is that they develop a friendship and get to know somebody through a letter.”
Ultimately, Hudnall said the pen pal program matches with Home Instead’s mission of enhancing the lives of aging adults and their families.
“Our vision at the end of the day is we want to change the face of aging,” he said. “With the pandemic being as it is and all the challenges that seniors have in this day and age, including ageism, we wanted to do what we can in our part to have a social purpose.”