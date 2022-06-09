Home Instead provides letters to seniors

Katie Daily saw the man’s reaction when he opened the letter.

He didn’t know the letter writer, but the author had included a photo of two cats — one of whom had a familiar name.

The recipient pleasantly recalled that he’d once had a cat by the same name.

“There was already a connection between the two in something just as simple as a pet’s name,” Daily said.

Daily is client care engagement manager for Home Instead, which has a Pen Pal Program through its Ready to Care initiative.

Through this program, people ages 13 and older — from all over the world — can write electronic or paper letters which Home Instead disperses to seniors across the country.

“We find local seniors or some are nominated by others to receive the letters,” Daily said.

Recently, Home Instead representatives hand delivered 50 letters to 50 seniors at Fremont Friendship Center. They also delivered another 150 letters to Dunklau Gardens, Nye Legacy and Stanton and Gifford towers in Fremont.

Daily said the need for a pen pal program came to light during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic was an isolating time for many people — not the least of whom were seniors — who sheltered in place to stay safe.

Home Instead wanted to reach out to people and realized a pen pal letter is a safe way for recipients to get to know someone and provide companionship.

“We want to prevent isolation and loneliness and we have found that isolation can have significant health implications like higher risk of heart attack and stroke, depression and anxiety,” Daily said. “It’s just critical that we don’t forget about the prolonged impact that isolation can have on older adults.”

Even as the pandemic is slowing and older adults are getting out into the community more often, several still are staying at home.

“We want to provide them some kind of social interaction,” Daily said. “We feel that even the smallest interaction can increase quality of life and positively impact someone’s health.”

Daily said people can write letters which are funneled through Home Instead, where they’re read and determined if they’re safe to send to seniors.

Each office disperses the letters to people in that site’s location. For instance, the Fremont office provides letters it receives to people who live here.

Recipients can write back if they wish, but they don’t have to do so.

“That way, the seniors don’t give out their email addresses or their home addresses unless they want to correspond with someone so we can make sure they’re safe and we aren’t giving out any of their personal information,” Daily said.

Daily said pen pal letters were delivered to seniors in Fremont last summer. She’s delivered letters for two years.

“It’s really fun to see older adults open these and look at them and see them smile and have them ask questions,” Daily said. “A lot of letters contain photos that people attach — maybe of their pets or kids or some kind of landscape where they live like the ocean or the desert. It’s fun to watch seniors open these letters and know that someone, somewhere — even far away — was thinking about them.”

Fremont Friendship Center Manager Laurie Harms said no seniors have responded yet to the recently received letters, but a couple did send letters back and forth with pen pals last year.

“Even if they don’t respond back to them — because not all of them will — it’s still really cool, because they get letters from people from all over,” Harms said. “It kind of broadens our seniors’ horizons.”

Harms also said it’s good for seniors to know that other people in the world are thinking about older individuals.

“The Pen Pal Program is in place to help a segment of the population that’s often overlooked, which is our older adults,” Daily said. “The Pen Pal Program gives us an opportunity to connect with our local seniors in our communities and spread some joy.”

To send a letter to a senior go to: www.readytocare.com/penpals. Writers can type a letter and add photos. Home Instead will proofread the letters for safety, print them and send them to their offices to be distributed.

Those who’d like to send a paper letter may mail it to: Home Instead Inc., in care of Erin Albers, 13323 California St. Omaha, NE 68154.

