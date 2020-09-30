Home Instead Senior Care celebrating 15 years in Fremont community

Home Instead also holds various events for its clients, including the “Be a Santa to a Senior” every year. During this, Christmas trees are placed in various locations around the city.

As the Christmas trees have ornaments with the names of clients and residents of nursing homes and a gift idea, passersby can pick an ornament, purchase the gift and drop them off back at the location.

“And then we’d come and pick them up, and then we’d go and deliver them to that facility or wherever that senior calls home,” Hudnall said. “So it’s a great program. I think we did 300 gifts last year to the seniors that wouldn’t have a Christmas otherwise.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Hudnall said Home Instead found itself with new clients in the Fremont community.

“With the concerns that families had with having COVID rapidly growing through the facilities, they were trying to get their loved ones out of facilities because they weren’t allowed to see them because they were being self-isolated or contained because seniors are certainly at the highest risk of COVID-related deaths or sickness,” he said. “And we’ve experienced a lot of growth during this time.”