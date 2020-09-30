Home Instead Senior Care celebrating 15 years in Fremont community

Since opening in Fremont in October 2005, Home Instead Senior Care has provided companionship and home helper services to its clients, franchise owner and managing director John Hudnall said.
“And then probably about 10 years ago, we started doing some personal care,” he said. “Home Instead itself is just trained to be as effective as we can in the home care space, and the demand for our services just continues to grow.”
Next month, the Fremont location will celebrate 15 years at 748 E. Military Ave. The location has around 90 caregivers serving 70 clients in the Fremont area.
Home Instead, which is based out of Omaha, was founded by Paul and Lori Hogan in 1994 and now has more than 1,000 franchisees worldwide.
Hudnall worked at the global headquarters in Omaha for six years before joining the Fremont location in February 2018. He said over the years, he’s started to notice a trend of children moving greater distances away from their parents.
“So the older that they get, their kids are starting to live farther and farther away from them,” he said. “And then they have concerns about mom, dad staying safely at home, and Home Instead is there to help provide those services.”
With nine out of 10 seniors wanting to stay home, Hudnall said many of them face social isolation issues, something that Home Instead aims to fix with its clients.
“There’s also the home helper services, where sometimes seniors aren’t strong enough to vacuum the floor or do laundry and linens,” he said. “So they need help with those things, as well as even grocery shopping and cooking a nutritious meal.”
With Home Instead’s personal care, Hudnall said its caregivers help clients with matters like dressing or bathing.
“And we’re also working with the memory side of things with Alzheimer’s, managing difficult behaviors, encouraging engagement,” he said.
Something that Hudnall said Home Instead has embraced entirely is the use of technology. Moving on from old computer systems, he said the center used a telephony system to let its caregivers give status updates by calling a number.
“And what’s awesome is that the technologies we have today allow caregivers to clock in and out with their mobile app, as well as care log notes through their mobile app,” Hudnall said.
Home Instead also uses care tablets, which allows clients to view their schedule, receive family photos from loved ones and have virtual conversations.
“They could even have those conversations with their doctor, virtually,” Hudnall said. “It even goes as far as helping address social isolation by allowing them to see weather forecasts, it allows them to play games, listen to music from their favorite genres.”
Home Instead also holds various events for its clients, including the “Be a Santa to a Senior” every year. During this, Christmas trees are placed in various locations around the city.
As the Christmas trees have ornaments with the names of clients and residents of nursing homes and a gift idea, passersby can pick an ornament, purchase the gift and drop them off back at the location.
“And then we’d come and pick them up, and then we’d go and deliver them to that facility or wherever that senior calls home,” Hudnall said. “So it’s a great program. I think we did 300 gifts last year to the seniors that wouldn’t have a Christmas otherwise.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Hudnall said Home Instead found itself with new clients in the Fremont community.
“With the concerns that families had with having COVID rapidly growing through the facilities, they were trying to get their loved ones out of facilities because they weren’t allowed to see them because they were being self-isolated or contained because seniors are certainly at the highest risk of COVID-related deaths or sickness,” he said. “And we’ve experienced a lot of growth during this time.”
Home Instead is also open to more caregivers, who can apply at homeinstead.com/199. With having an incredible team to work with, Hudnall said the positions are flexible, secure and provide compatibility matching.
“This is a calling for anybody that wants to make a difference in the life of seniors and helping them with their socialization and tasks around the house and keeping them safe at home until we have the antibodies and the vaccine for this virus,” he said.
Still utilizing technology, Hudnall said Home Instead’s training is now held virtually through Zoom at the location’s training center. He said many of the company’s clients appreciate the caretaker’s help in cooking and keeping up with chores.
“And they’re also so versatile that all our caregivers can do personal care for the seniors,” Hudnall said. “So at the end of the day, our services and the other healthcare providers that we partner with, can help seniors stay home for as long as they want, up until life’s end if needed.”
For Hudnall and Home Instead’s other employees, he said he felt called to help in giving to others.
“Home Instead’s ministry is really to help as many seniors stay safely at home,” he said, “but also connect people that truly want to make a difference in the lives of seniors, helping them stay safe wherever they call home.”
