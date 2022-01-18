Home west of Fremont entirely destroyed by early morning fire

A home west of Fremont was completely destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.

The house, located in the 100 block of Westgate Drive just north of the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, had a family of four inside at the time of the fire.

"They got out safely," Fremont Rural Fire Department Assistant Chief Martin Jacoby said. "We had one firefighter with a hand injury, but he's fine."

Jacoby said the department was dispatched around 3:20 a.m. to the scene of the fire.

"We had fire coming out of the top and out of the southeast of the house, which was totally engulfed," he said.

Although the fire was under control by 8 a.m., Jacoby said the department was called out later that morning for more work.

"We got initial knockdown, but just the way the house is built, we've been here for a while trying to fight the fire and get it completely put out," he said.

Jacoby said the damage was a total loss for the home, estimated at $100,000. The full cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"We know it's electrical, that's about as much as we know right now," Jacoby said.

