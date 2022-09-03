Honey's Thai Kitchen offers an authentic taste of Thailand

When it comes to world-class cuisine, Cory Boyer believes there’s nothing better than authentic Thai.

After he and his wife, Wichit Phaipong, learned in June that a friend was selling her Thai restaurant, they were glad to become the new owners.

Boyer and his spouse are new to the restaurant business. He works in the financial industry and she is employed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I was born in North Platte,” Boyer said, “but my family moved to Lincoln when I was very young, so I consider Lincoln my hometown.”

Boyer’s wife, Wichit, was born and raised in Thailand. She brought their two sons to the U.S. in 2010. “Isaiah is 12,” Boyer said, “and Isac will be 14 on September 6.”

Aside from adding some décor and expanding the menu, Boyer said he and Wichit left the restaurant just as Marisa “Honey” Tenbusch had it.

The previous business at 2204 N. Bell St. in Fremont was Baby Huey’s BBQ. The Thai restaurant opened in the spring.

“Honey had done a wonderful job remodeling and getting everything set up,” Boyer said.

Soon after opening the original Honey’s Thai Kitchen, Tenbusch discovered that her greatest joy came from serving her customers.

“I found that trying to run the place by myself was too much,” she said. “I was doing all of the ordering and shopping for the restaurant and most of the cooking in addition to serving the food. My favorite part was being out in front with the wonderful people that come through our door.”

When the Boyers agreed to purchase her restaurant, Tenbusch expressed the desire to continue working at Honey’s so she could go on serving customers, whom she refers to as “those lovely people.”

When it came time to find a new chef, the Boyers decided to keep it in the family and hire Wichit’s sister, Tipyapa.

“She’s been running Thai restaurants for about 20 years now,” Boyer said. “She worked in North Korea and Chile before coming to the U.S. last year.”

Although owning a restaurant is something new for Boyer and his wife, they are extremely happy to be given the opportunity to bless Fremont with authentic Thai cuisine.

Menu items include: Thai Fried Rice, Pineapple Fried Rice, Pad Thai Curry, egg drop soup, egg rolls, spring rolls and several other dishes. Beverages include Thai iced tea.

“That’s something new for a lot of people,” Boyer said.

“The best in the world!” Wichit added.

Honey’s Thai Kitchen re-opened Aug. 2.