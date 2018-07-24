If Dr. William Heusel was taking a test for attitude, he’d probably get an “A.”
“I don’t want to become a grumpy old man,” said the Hooper man, who’s a mere 95 years old.
So Heusel follows a prescription that’s served him well throughout the years.
“I keep exercising and I read a lot, keep alert, and I try to keep my mind clear. I really watch my health — exercise, sleep and diet — they’re the three most important things to keep a person perking along,” he said. “And then, keep a good outlook. I’ve always been a happy person from the time I was a little boy. I just keep positive.”
Many area residents know the optimistic man, who had a lengthy medical practice in Hooper and whose career spanned years — and many miles.
From treating people in Alaska to migrant workers in Texas — besides his Hooper-area patients — Heusel’s work included a small-town medical practice and plenty of volunteerism abroad.
He’s seen medicine evolve from house calls to rescue squads and clinic work.
Originally from Shelton, Heusel was attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to be a chemist when World War II began. Drafted, he took a stand as a conscientious objector and ran a bulldozer in California, making trails for cattle that grazed in the national forests. He then volunteered for work in a mental hospital in Cherokee, Iowa, and was there for more than two years.
Heusel spent a year doing social work in El Salvador with the American Friends Service Committee, which worked in connection with the United Nations to help the poor adapt to more modern living. The UN built brick houses. Heusel worked with men planting trees and preparing gardens.
He spent two years in India in a program emphasizing education, agriculture and cottage industries. He had various duties.
“I was in charge of the equipment, the cars and the garage and training local men to use ordinary hand tools, and I taught drivers to drive the Jeeps, both men and women,” he said.
He would return to UNL, this time for pre-med, then graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1961.
Before that, he and Mona Larson, who was training to be a nursing supervisor, were married in 1959.
Heusel had a year’s internship in Ohio and then looked for a place to practice medicine. With the help of a pharmaceutical salesman, he learned Hooper needed a doctor.
The Heusels came to Hooper to see if this was the place where they wanted to live.
It would be a good fit.
“We liked the people,” he said. “They were very friendly and I had been a farm boy. I felt very much at home in a rural community and I wanted to work among rural people.”
The Heusels learned the community was very interested in education, which appealed to them. By then, the Heusels already had a daughter and were planning to have more children. Altogether, they’d have four: Mindy, Laurie, Jon and Karin.
Heusel still remembers the X-ray machine in the old doctor’s office building that he took over in September 1962.
“I was trained as a family physician and decided to cover everything I felt competent in doing, including the delivery of babies and simple office surgeries.”
Back then, he charged $4 for an office call and $75 for a complete pregnancy and delivery.
“Eventually, I went up on my charges. I had to,” he said.
During his practice, Heusel saw the evolution of some medications. There were some antibiotics and there was penicillin, when he started.
He also remembers when Sulfathiazine — based on sulfur — was used to treat infections.
“It was superseded by better medications,” he said.
When people developed allergies to sulfa and penicillin, pharmaceutical companies rapidly began doing research to develop more and several classes of antibiotics, he said.
Heusel appreciated the effectiveness of the Salk vaccine, which had come out in the mid-1950s.
“After we were here for a while, they had a clinic here for giving polio shots and they asked me to moderate what was going on and I did,” he said. “That was a wonderful change in the practice of medicine. ... Polio made people partially or sometimes totally paralyzed. It was a horrible thing to happen to people. … As soon as people got to taking the Salk vaccine, it (polio) was brought under control. It was very dramatic.”
Heusel recalls the various task of his earlier career. He was trained to take and develop X-rays. If he had trouble reading one, he took it to a Fremont radiologist for his opinion. He set fractures and put on casts. He did some physical therapy. Having had some training in psychiatry, he did some consultations with families.
He saw various changes in the field of medicine. For instance, there was a move away from making house calls, which were tough because they took a lot of time.
In the 1970s, people began training to become emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and the community bought a rescue squad.
“They could bring them directly to the office and I could see them there,” he said.
Or they took patients directly to the hospital.
At one point, Heusel realized he had to cut back on the type of things he covered. He would quit taking care of pregnancies and deliveries.
Heusel’s career included times of volunteerism. In 1969, he took a year off to go to Texas and serve as a doctor for a new project in which the health department put up a new facility for migrant laborers in Harlingen.
“I moved the whole family down there for a year and that was a very satisfying year,” he said. “The year we went there, the hospital wasn’t started. I was the first doctor to serve there, helping the people get some decent medical care.”
In the 1970s, he went to Alaska for a month to treat patients. He recalls being on a snowmobile and seeing ice in all directions. He spent a month on a Navajo reservation in Arizona during that decade, too.
One time, he spent an entire year — going into Omaha on his day off — volunteering to help children with special needs.
Heusel liked volunteering.
“It was needed and I liked to fill the need,” he said.
Heusel spent 27 years in medical practice in Hooper, retiring in 1989, but then he did locum tenens work (filling in for other doctors) full time. For the next few years, he traveled to eight or nine states, practicing medicine for one to three months at a time.
He went to several Native American reservations.
“I really enjoyed doing that,” he said.
He was able to do some sight-seeing as well. He drove down the Yellowstone River for a long way, just enjoying the scenery.
One time, he and his wife went whale watching in Washington State. They thought they saw a mother and baby whale, only to discover that it was a rock formation.
Heusel was 75 years old when he retired completely in March 1998. His wife died in 2012.
These days, Heusel visits the local senior center in Hooper.
“I like to have guests and I like to visit with people,” he said. “I really like to stay active and associate a lot so I get people’s ideas and have their friendship. If you’re holed up alone in your own house, it gets pretty disinteresting.”
And with such a positive attitude, he’s not going to get grumpy any time soon.