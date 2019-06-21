Hooper-area residents have found a unique way to help those impacted by the widespread flooding.
The town is hosting the “Hooper Craft & Vendor Show and Communitywide Garage Sale” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
All vendor fee proceeds and donated funds will go to The Village of Winslow Flood Relief.
Connie Gibbs of Hooper, owner of Connie’s Heirlooms and Garden Plants, brought six women together to launch this endeavor to help her neighbors.
Garage sales will take place throughout town. Vendors with a variety of items will be in the Hooper City Park, Iron Horse Food & Spirits, the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall and American Legion hall.
Maps will show the locations of the garage sales and vendors.
The maps can be picked up on Saturday at The Station, Iron Horse, City Meat Market and the VFW and American Legion halls.
Gibbs understands the loss caused by mid-March flooding. She was in the process of moving when the flood hit. Part of her belongings were in a storage unit in Winslow and the rest were at her house at her family’s river property.
Both places were flooded.
“I, too, am a victim of the unrelenting flood waters that swept through in the Spring of 2019 and stole the treasures and memories of my entire life,” Gibbs said in a prepared statement. “The loss is real, the pain is real.”
Winslow was a community hit hard by the historic flooding.
“The devastating loss of the Winslow residents is almost more than a person can imagine,” Gibbs said. “They are our neighbors and our friends, and they have lost absolutely everything — some, everything they have worked for their entire lives.”
Gibbs commends the community of Hooper for its support.
“Hooper has really stepped up to help make this fundraising event a success,” Gibbs said.
She encourages the public to come to the event.
“The more shoppers that come through Hooper to shop at our sales and drop some coins or bills in the donation jars, the more we can help these fine neighbors try to rebuild their lives,” Gibbs said.
Carmen Maurer, owner of the Iron Horse, expressed her support for those affected by the flooding.
“These are our friends and neighbors, folks we know personally that lost everything,” she said. “Never forget Winslow! This is a small gesture of what we can do to show them we care.”