The car was upside down and teetering precariously from the edge of the roadway.
Inside, the teenage driver was seat belted into place — and screaming.
George Wagner, Ron Meyer and other members of the Hooper Volunteer Fire Department knew they’d need to use a wench on a heavy rescue truck to stabilize the car so it wouldn’t roll into the nearby ditch.
They worked quickly as a medical helicopter flew to the scene.
Years later, Wagner and Meyer recalled that precarious situation — just one of many times in which the men have helped people in perilous circumstances.
Like others who serve in the 35-member department, the men are volunteers who’ve donated countless numbers of hours throughout the years.
Meyer has served for 37 years and Wagner for 35. Together, they’ve accumulated many memories.
One involves the accident with the upside down car.
After stabilizing the car, firefighters used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to get into the vehicle.
Entering through the passenger side, they had to cut out the seat to reach the crying teenage girl.
Wagner and Meyer laid on their backs and worked in the upside down vehicle.
“That was our only way to get into there to see what we were working on to get the seat cut out,” Meyer said.
Wagner worked to calm the teen as he unfastened her seat belt.
He and Meyer then lowered the girl from the seat so they could assess her injuries.
She had multiple leg fractures and other injuries. The men got the girl out of the car and onto a gurney.
The LifeNet helicopter landed at the Logan View School and personnel were brought to the scene. The girl was taken to the helicopter and flown to Omaha.
Wagner and Meyer recall that the girl’s parents were at the scene as firefighters worked to get her from the car.
In small towns — where people all tend know each other — the familiarity can add another dynamic to the situation.
“When you know her (the accident victim) and you know her parents, it makes things a little bit more intense,” Meyer said.
Meyer said the girl’s father, a former firefighter and EMT, was easy to talk to and Wagner said department members know the importance of good communication among all involved.
Wagner added that the department works to train all members so they know what to do in emergencies.
Meyer noted something else:
“There’s always that call that you haven’t trained for,” he said.
Wagner said he likes the “fuzzy calls” — those in which firefighters have helped people who later express their appreciation.
The girl rescued from the upside down car later came to a firefighters’ meeting and thanked them for what they did.
“It was uplifting,” Wagner said. “It makes you feel like you’re doing the right thing. It makes you want to keep going.”
Today, the girl who was in the accident about 14 years ago is married and has a child.
Wagner cites another time when there was a squad call about a man having a possible heart attack at a local establishment. Wagner, who was across the street at the time, walked to the scene. He performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the man was taken to a hospital.
“He came back in three or four weeks after he healed up and met me and thanked me,” Wagner said.
That, too, proved gratifying.
“Those are the ones that make it all worth it,” Meyer said, “because a lot of them, you come home and don’t sleep after.”
Hooper’s firefighters do have reminders of their community’s appreciation.
One is a child’s letter written in black crayon on a green piece of construction paper. It hangs on a wall in the station.
The letter says: “Dear firefighters, I am very thankful that you are so brave and helpful. I hope you are safe.”