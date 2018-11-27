Santa will be there.
And, weather permitting, so will ponies and even Barbie, the miniature horse.
All will be part of the Hooper Main Street Extravaganza set from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 2.
The public is invited to the annual holiday event in the small community about 17 miles north of Fremont.
Activities begin with Mrs. Santa Claus and story time and a treat, starting at 4 p.m. in the Hooper Library.
Free LaRue’s Little Horse Ranch Pony Rides are set from 4:30-5:30 p.m. downtown.
Boy Scout Troop 164 will host a chili feed with desserts and Girl Scouts will have cookie decorating from 5-7 p.m. in the Hooper Over 60 Center. The events are free; a freewill donation will be accepted for the chili feed.
The Hooper Care Center will have a bonfire with hot chocolate and all the fixings to make s’mores from 4-6 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m., Santa is scheduled to arrive by firetruck at the Hooper Over 60 Center.
Barbie, the miniature horse should make an appearance in downtown Hooper, for the holiday event as well.
The small horse is about 28 inches tall at the shoulder.
Cecil Hocking of Hooper owns the reddish, brown horse, who has been a hit at past downtown Christmas events.
Children know and love Barbie, Hocking said in a past Tribune article.
To add to the festive mood, downtown businesses are encouraged to light up their storefronts for the Hooper Main Street Holiday Decorating Contest. The winner will receive a poinsettia from the Hooper Chain of Friends group.
The holiday event is sponsored by the Chain of Friends along with the Boy Scout troop and Hooper Care Center.
Roxanne Meyer of the Hooper Chain of Friends hopes area residents will come to the event.
“Everyone is welcome to attend,” Meyer said. “We had a really nice young family come from Herman. They really enjoy Hooper and had some nice comments about our event and we were glad to see them.”