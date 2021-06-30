Hooper prepares for Fourth of July celebrations

After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Hooper is set to bring back its Fourth of July celebrations with a bang.

This Sunday’s activities will mark a return to tradition for a day filled with activities for Hooper, organizer Darla Hartmann said. Last year’s celebration was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than host its traditional day of activities, Hartmann said the community could only come out to watch fireworks at night. Now, she said members of the community who have enjoyed the traditions rooted in the annual celebration for years will see a semblance of normalcy return this weekend.

The day will begin with a fun run beginning at Hooper Park at 8 a.m. Registration for the event will run from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. with all proceeds going toward the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder High School cheer and dance teams.

The car show will begin at noon on Main Street and will conclude at 4 p.m. Registration for the car show will begin at the Iron Horse Cafe at 8 a.m. and will conclude at noon.

The annual parade will take place on Main Street beginning at 5 p.m. A pie and ice cream social to take place at the Hooper Auditorium hosted by Redeemer Lutheran Church immediately following the parade.