Hooper to host 'Grab N' Go' meal event on Tuesday

Hooper’s Office Bar & Grill will be distributing 100 carry-out meals on Tuesday, June 30, from 5-6 p.m.
The restaurant is the fourth location in Dodge County to take part in the “Grab N’ Go” initiative sponsored by the Fremont Area Food Security Task Force. The “Grab and Go” concept was created by the Greater Fremont Development Council. Events have taken place in Fremont, North Bend and Scribner.
GFDC Director of Quality of Life Kelly Gentrup said the previous events have provided more than 700 meals to residents across Dodge County.
Gentrup said the previous “Grab N’ Go” event held at Z’s Bar and Grill in Scribner went over smoothly.
“This event went so smoothly,” she said in an email. “We were able to disburse all 100 meals in the allotted time frame thanks to the Scribner Economic Development Corporation and the businesses.”
Each event has grown in popularity as it has spread throughout the county. Gentrup said strong promotion and awareness have played a major role in increased participation.
“Several of our partners continue to share the flyer on their social media accounts and will even make phone calls to those who may benefit,” Gentrup said. “This really is a team effort.”
The task force’s first two “Grab N’ Go” events took place in Fremont before spreading to other communities across the county. Gentrup said the decision to hold this event in multiple communities across the community reinforces the idea that it is a community effort.
“In order to make this a true Dodge County program, we looked at what communities we had not been to,” she said. “Since we have done events in North Bend, Fremont and Scribner, Hooper was the right choice for our group to host the next event.”
Fremont Area Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers said reaching beyond the Fremont community was an important objective early on for the task force.
She said the need for food security is far wider than just one town.
“It was determined early on that we need to reach out to communities in Scribner, Hooper and North Bend to hold these events,” she said. “We’ve been working hard to connect the dots and make sure these communities know what is available to them.”
The response to the events has been positive for both the community and restaurants, Gentrup said.
“Not only are those who are receiving the meals grateful, but the restaurants as well,” she said.
Diers added that the goal of the task force is to make sure a hot meal is easily accessible for residents across the county.
“These have been very well received and there has been a clear need,” she said.
