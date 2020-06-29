Hooper to host 'Grab N' Go' meal event on Tuesday

“In order to make this a true Dodge County program, we looked at what communities we had not been to,” she said. “Since we have done events in North Bend, Fremont and Scribner, Hooper was the right choice for our group to host the next event.”

Fremont Area Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers said reaching beyond the Fremont community was an important objective early on for the task force.

She said the need for food security is far wider than just one town.

“It was determined early on that we need to reach out to communities in Scribner, Hooper and North Bend to hold these events,” she said. “We’ve been working hard to connect the dots and make sure these communities know what is available to them.”

The response to the events has been positive for both the community and restaurants, Gentrup said.

“Not only are those who are receiving the meals grateful, but the restaurants as well,” she said.

Diers added that the goal of the task force is to make sure a hot meal is easily accessible for residents across the county.

“These have been very well received and there has been a clear need,” she said.

